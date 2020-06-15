Burke County gained 14 cases of COVID-19 Monday.
The new cases brought the county’s total number of cases to 816, according to a media briefing from the Burke County Health Department.
According to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are 421 active cases and 372 who have recovered. There were six people in Burke County hospitalized for COVID-19 Monday.
Across the state, there now are 45,102 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 of 638,479 completed tests, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website. There were 797 people hospitalized across the state, and 1,118 people have died in the state from COVID-19.
State health officials still encourage the following groups to be tested for COVID-19:
» Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms.
» Close contacts of people with COVID-19.
» Those who live or work in high-risk settings.
» Those who are at higher risk of severe illness.
» Those who have attended mass gatherings, including protests.
Visit https://bit.ly/2YBubSD for more information on who should be tested.
County health officials reminded the public in Monday’s media briefing that anyone who has been tested for COVID-19 should self-isolate until they receive their results, which could take two to four days.
Anyone who wants to be tested should call the health department at 828-764-9150 to make an appointment.
The state is looking to help low-income families who have struggled to make ends meet after it received $26 million from the federal community services block grant, according to a release from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Funds can be used, among other things, to help families who are facing eviction because of unpaid rent and utility expenses, the release said.
“With the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Governor’s moratorium on evictions and utility shutoffs is the only thing keeping many families in safe and stable housing,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of NCDHHS, in the press release. “This flexible funding will allow our Community Action Agencies to continue to meet a wide array of needs in our communities, including helping families remain in their homes when the moratorium is lifted.”
The funds will be distributed by community action agencies. To qualify for the funds, individuals and families must be at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty line.
Blue Ridge Community Action Inc. is the group that serves the needs of Burke County. Visit www.brcainc.org or call 828-438-6255 for more information.
Health officials continue to encourage following the three Ws: wear a cloth face covering, wait 6 feet away from others and wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Anyone with additional questions about COVID-19 can call the Burke County Public Information Line at 828-764-9168. The line is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Leave a message if a call is made after hours and staff will return the call once they return.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.