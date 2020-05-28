Burke County saw an additional increase of 30 COVID-19 positive on Thursday.
The county reported 371 positive cases on Thursday, up from 341 positive cases on Wednesday. The county dashboard shows 121 people who were positive have recovered. The state reported 25,412 positive cases on Thursday.
Currently, there are six people hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the county dashboard. The county has reported 15 deaths.
The dashboard also shows a sharp increase in community spread cases.
The dashboard says the highest number of positive cases are the ages of 30-39 with 77 cases. The next highest number of positive cases is in the ages of 20-29 with 64 cases. And the third highest number of positive cases is in the ages of 40-49 with 53 cases. Nine cases are reported in those under 10 years old.
Lisa Moore, public information officer for Burke County, said earlier this week that the virus is within the community so people have the chance of coming into contact with someone who is positive and doesn't know it or hasn't been tested when they go to the grocery store, or other stores, doctor's office or restaurant.
Moore said the focus needs to be on people changing their behaviors to decrease the spread of the infection. She said residents need to understand they need to follow the governor's executive order and the three Ws -- wear a face covering when out in public, wait 6 feet apart and wash hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.
Moore said people should not gather in large groups indoors and outdoors, attend family reunions and parties of all sizes and should physically distance themselves from others.
People who are positive for the virus within the community are both symptomatic and asymptomatic.
On Wednesday, June 3, the Burke County Health Department will host a targeted first-come first-serve drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic at East Burke Middle School parking lot for people who live in the eastern part of the county. Testing is only for Burke County residents living in towns from Valdese to the eastern county line. (Those that live in the zip code areas of 28690, 28671, 28612, 28666, 28637, 28667 and 28601 Burke County line residents), said a release from Burke County.
Those who want to be tested will need to bring their driver’s license and insurance card.
COVID-19 testing is for residents who meet the groups below:
• Anyone with symptoms suggestive of COVID-19
• Close contacts of known positive cases, regardless of symptoms
• Regardless of symptoms, anyone at higher risk of exposure or at a higher risk for severe
disease.
Such patient populations are:
• Persons who live in or have regular contact with high-risk settings (e.g., long-term care facility, homeless shelter, correctional facility, migrant farmworker camp, etc.)
• Persons who are at high risk of severe illness (e.g., people over 65 years of age, people of any age with underlying health conditions and those with weakened immune systems from other conditions such as receiving cancer treatments, those living with HIV, etc.) o Persons who come from historically marginalized populations.
• Healthcare workers or first responders (e.g. EMS, law enforcement, fire department, military)
• Front-line and essential workers (grocery store clerks, gas station attendants, etc.) in settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain
People are asked not to line up early, gates will open at 9 a.m. and close at 2:30 p.m. Traffic personnel will assist with directing the flow of traffic, according to information from the county.
Test results may take two-five days. Those who receive a COVID-19 test are required to self-isolate (stay at home and do not go out for any reason) until the test produces a negative result. Participants also will need to self-isolate from others within their homes until the test produces a negative result in order to prevent the potential spread of the virus within their own homes, according to county information.
For more information, call the Burke County Public Information Line at 828-764-9388.
Today (Friday), Psalms/Solid Rock Family Medicine will conduct testing for COVID-19 and for COVID-19 antibodies. Testing also will take place on June 5. The testing will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Patton High School. The testing is only for Burke County residents age 18 and over, according to Burke County.
