Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT SOUTHWESTERN CALDWELL AND NORTHWESTERN BURKE COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM EDT... AT 729 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM 7 MILES NORTHWEST OF MORGANTON, OR NEAR TABLE ROCK, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 15 MPH. LOCATIONS TO BE IMPACTED INCLUDE... MORGANTON, GAMEWELL, GLEN ALPINE, TABLE ROCK, LAKE JAMES, LAKE JAMES STATE PARK, EDGEMONT, COLLETTSVILLE AND OAK HILL. WIND GUSTS UP TO 55 MPH AND NICKEL SIZE HAIL WILL BE POSSIBLE IN THESE AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TORRENTIAL RAINFALL MAY FLOOD AREAS WITH POOR DRAINAGE, SUCH AS DITCHES AND UNDERPASSES. AVOID THESE AREAS AND DO NOT CROSS FLOODED ROADS. WATER LEVELS OF SMALL STREAMS MAY ALSO RISE RAPIDLY. SEEK HIGHER GROUND IF THREATENED BY FLOOD WATERS. THIS STORM MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO AND TV STATIONS, AS WELL AS LOCAL CABLE TV OUTLETS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. &&