The Burke County Health Department and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced they are launching new initiatives to expand COVID-19 testing and contact tracing to help families protect themselves and their neighbors.
People in Burke County can now access new online tools to determine if they should consider being tested for COVID-19 and find a nearby testing place. The tool also will help people monitor their symptoms if they have tested positive for or been exposed to COVID-19, said a release from the county and state.
In addition, NCDHHS launched a new platform to mix contact tracing efforts across the state. The Burke County Health Department has been training on the software and is beginning to use it in its ongoing contact tracing work, according to the release.
“Burke County Health Department staff continues to work closely within the community to increase the numbers of those that need to be tested and trace contacts of those who test positive so we can reduce the spread of this infection in Burke County,” said Rebecca McLeod, Burke County health director. “We appreciate agencies and community members working together for the health and safety of our citizens.”
NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D, said, “These new COVID-19 testing tools and resources help North Carolinians have the support and information they need to take care of themselves and their loved ones. When more people get tested, and we all work alongside the COVID-19 Community Team to do our part with contact tracing, we can protect our loved ones and slow the spread of the virus.”
New Online Tools to Increase Access to Testing
Having more than tripled the amount of testing completed just a month ago, North Carolina continues to ramp up testing. The new online tools are intended to help people know if they may need a test, how to get a test and monitor their own symptoms, if advised to do so by a contact tracer. These tools include:
• Check My Symptoms (www.ncdhhs.gov/symptoms), a public website that allows people to enter their symptoms to determine if they should consider getting tested for COVID-19. If a test is recommended, they will receive a link to a list of nearby testing sites via email or text.
• Find My Testing Place (www.ncdhhs.gov/TestingPlace), a public website that allows people to enter their county or ZIP code and access a list of nearby testing site locations online.
• COVID-19 Community Team Outreach (CCTO) Tool, a password-protected online software that helps people track their own symptoms if they have been advised to do so by the COVID-19 Community Team. It is also a platform that helps streamline and integrate contact tracing work across the state.
Expanded Contact Tracing Through The COVID-19 Community Team
Through contact tracing, the COVID-19 Community Team reaches out to people who may have recently come into close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 and connects them with the information and support needed to protect themselves and their loved ones.
It is important that people answer the call when the Burke County Community Team reaches out. Residents being contacted will get an initial text from the number 45394 or email from NC-ARIAS- NoReply@dhhs.nc.gov with follow-up phone calls from Burke County Health Department staff or from NC OUTREACH (844-628-7223). The Community Team will never ask for anyone’s Social Security Number, bank or credit card numbers, or any other financial information at any time. Any information shared during the call is a private health record and is strictly confidential.
Continued Prevention Measures
All North Carolinians should continue practicing their three Ws when they leave home: Wear. Wait. Wash.
• Wear a cloth face covering if you will be with other people.
• Wait 6 feet apart. Avoid close contact.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer.
“If we all do our part, we can protect our family and neighbors and get back to enjoying things like family gatherings, pastimes, and community events outside of our homes,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D. “By working together, we will slow the spread of this virus.”
For more information on testing and contact tracing, contact the Burke County Health Department at 764-9388.
NCDHHS has provided the Frequently Asked Questions about Testing at (covid19.ncdhhs.gov/Testing) and Frequently Asked Questions about Contact Tracing (covid19.ncdhhs.gov/ContactTracing). For the latest information on COVID-19, visit nc.gov/covid19. For more data and information about North Carolina’s testing strategy, visit the COVID-19 North Carolina Dashboard: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.
