While Burke County still has no presumptively positive cases of COVID-19, cases of the virus in North Carolina jumped to 63 as of Wednesday morning.
The Burke County Health Department has tested around 40 people, with continual daily testing. Of the 40 tests, 20 results have been received, with all 20 returned as negative, Lisa Moore, health education supervisor for the Burke County Health Department, said on Wednesday afternoon.
On Tuesday, Burke County opened an Emergency Operations Center to unify all efforts throughout the county to help maximize resources and disseminate continual, coordinated information and guidance within the community, along with assessing resources needed in the short and long term, Moore said.
During the threat of infection of COVID-19, county officials are asking for help from the public.
Burke County Animal Services is asking for foster and adoptive homes.
Animal services staff say they are looking for temporary foster families to prepare the shelter for an increase in intake of animals due to the potential impact of the novel virus.
Calling it “shelter down with a shelter pet,” staff is saying those willing to foster cats or dogs should be prepared to commit to a two-week to one-month foster period. Families willing to adopt also are needed, according to animal services.
The requests are being made in order to have space to hold animals whose owners may be hospitalized or unable to care for them in the event of an outbreak, according to Burke County Animal Services.
People with questions about adopting or fostering from Burke County Animal Services should call 828-764-9588.
Also visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/burkecountyanimal services.
As for other county departments, Burke County government is asking people, in keeping with social distancing recommendations from the state and federal governments, to maintain a 6-foot distance between them and county employees.
The county tax office and register of deeds office employees are behind glass but folks visiting the health department or social services are being asked to observe the distance. Tape has been put down on the floor at the health department to show people where to stand to observe the 6-foot social distancing, according to county health officials.
The county health department receives daily guidance from NC Department of Public Health and pushes all guidance out to private providers, long-term care facilities, faith-based communities, law enforcement, businesses, day care providers, schools and food service establishments. These are pushed out by email and fax as it is updated from the state, according to information from Burke County.
Burke County government assembled department heads to discuss the most current information regarding COVID-19 and its adverse effects on county services and the continuity of operational services plan moving forward during this event. Department heads offered creative solutions to use within their departments to accommodate social distancing measures, according to the county.
Burke County department managers discussed and will implement recommendations provided by the CDC for employees that become sick along with prevention measures to reduce the spread of infections, the county says.
The county health department has updated its Isolation and Quarantine Plan and is ready to implement, if needed, for a person who tests positive and doesn’t comply with the order of control measures, according to information from the county.
In addition, the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service announced that as of Tuesday, extension and non-extension related-events, including any events held at the Cooperative Extension Center, will be postponed until further notice.
A public information line in Burke County is opened Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those with questions can call 828-764-9388. For after hours, general questions can be directed to NC Public Information Line at 1-866-462-3821.
