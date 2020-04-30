Burke County hit an unfortunate milestone Thursday when COVID-19 cases grew by five and surpassed 100, bringing the county’s total to 104.
The state flew by the 10,000-cases marker Thursday with a total of 10,509 lab-confirmed cases, 378 deaths and 546 people hospitalized across 98 counties. At least 128,036 tests have been completed statewide.
County health department officials have not yet released how many people in Burke County have recovered from the novel coronavirus, but they are working on getting the data pulled together to be released, said Lisa Moore, public information officer for the department.
The department said Thursday that it has a community resource coordinator who secures resources for those in need.
The role, taken on by Melissa Estep of the health department, helps by coordinating with people interested in volunteering within the community and by identifying food sources that residents can access.
Anyone who needs food or knows anyone in need of food in Burke County is asked to CALL Estep by phone at 828-764-9383 or by email at melissa.estep@burkenc.org.
The state also has resources available for those in need of assistance. Residents can call 211 or 888-892-1162, or text COVIDNC to 898211 for information about food, shelter, child care and other resources.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, went over all of the metrics that are being tracked to make sure the state is safe to start easing restrictions at a news conference Thursday.
The trajectory of COVID-19-like cases had an uptick over the last seven days, and the trajectory of cases over 14 days also is increasing, but that’s because more testing is being conducted, Cohen said.
Good news came in that the trajectory of the percentage of total tests that come back positive is trending down, and the trajectory of hospitalizations is somewhat leveled, she said.
The state is increasing testing and increasing tracing. There still is less than a 30-day supply of gowns and N-95 masks, but Cohen said that’s standard around the nation.
“The overall picture is mixed, but we remain optimistic that these trends will be stable enough to move into Phase One next week,” Cohen said. “We’re going to continue to watch them closely.”
Cohen said the state needs to remain vigilant about sticking to the basics of protecting against COVID-19.
“We need to be sure that we are keeping up these actions,” she said. “We need to be sure we are slowing the virus. The good news is we know we can do this. We know how to stay home to protect our loved ones and the community, and we know by doing this it’ll put us on that track to easing those restrictions and moving forward as planned.”
