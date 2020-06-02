Burke County residents are lagging behind their neighbors in filling out their 2020 U.S.census.
The county ranks 46th out of the state’s 100 counties in census self-response, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. It is tied with Franklin County with a 54.1 percent response.
Out of those responding in Burke County to the census so far, folks in Valdese are out in front of residents in the other municipalities.
According to the latest response data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the self-response rate from the city and towns in Burke are:
» Valdese — 63.4 percent
» city of Morganton — 57.7 percent
» Hildebran — 49.9 percent
» Glen Alpine — 47.9 percent
» Connelly Springs — 37.9 percent
» Rhodhiss — 31.5 percent
» Rutherford College — 29.8 percent
» Drexel — 20.8 percent
Burke County’s response is lower than the state and U.S. response, as well as other counties in the Unifour.
Catawba County ranks ninth in the state in its residents’ response rate to the census. It is tied with Guilford County with a 61.8 percent response, according to the data.
Alexander and Caldwell counties rank 12th and 13th, respectively, in the state, with Alexander having a 61.2 percent response and Caldwell’s response at 60.8 percent.
Neighboring Avery County has the lowest response rate in the state at 22.9 percent, according to the census data.
The state’s response rate is 56.7 percent, while the U.S. response is 60.4 percent, according to the latest information from the U.S. Census Bureau.
A census taken every 10 years is mandated by the U.S. Constitution. Census statistics are used to determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives and is used to determine how billions of dollars in federal funds will be allocated by state, local and federal lawmakers every year for the next 10 years, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Census responses are kept confidential.
Folks have the option of filling out the census online, by phone or mail.
It’s unclear whether all of the households in Burke County have received their census packet and whether that is why the self-response rate is lower than other places.
Lance Riddle, executive assistant to the Burke County manager, said it is his understanding that the Census Bureau started mailing out information to residents in early March.
Census field operations were put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Field operations and offices in North Carolina were expected to start up on May 11, according to the Census Bureau.
On May 13, enumerators were expected to start delivering Census questionnaires to all those houses with P.O. boxes and rural routes that have not yet received anything from the Census Bureau in the mail, according to information from the bureau. Census enumerators are issued masks, gloves and sanitizer, and they have all received appropriate COVID-19 training. They will display official Census photo ID badges, and their devices and computer bags will be prominently marked with the official Census logo, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
As for responding to the census, Riddle said he is optimistic the response from residents will continue to climb. He filled out the census and said it takes about 10 minutes.
“Our response to the census now will impact the nation and county for years to come,” Riddle said. “Being invested in the census is being invested in your community.”
Riddle said he hopes residents will respond and take the census and be advocates for it in their community, telling their friends, neighbors, co-workers and church members to respond.
To complete the census online, visit www.my2020census.gov or call 1-844-330-2020. For more information, go to www.my2020census.gov.
Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can call the census TDD number at 844-467-2020.
