With the COVID-19 pandemic taking hold in April, unemployment skyrocketed in the area after businesses had to shut down or lay off employees.
And the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan statistical area appears took the hardest hit. The area saw the highest unemployment fallout of the 15 metro areas in the state in April with a 17.6 percent jobless rate, according to information from the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
Burke County saw its jobless rate jump to 15.5 percent in April, up from 4.1 percent in March, which is an 11.4 percent increase. The commerce department says 5,768 in the county are unemployed.
Burke had the eighth-highest unemployment out of 100 counties in the state in April.
The other counties in the Unifour region saw higher increases for the month.
Alexander County’s jobless rate surged to 20.1 percent, up from 3.5 percent in March, while Catawba County shot up to 18.8 percent, up from 4 percent in March, and Caldwell County increased to 16.1 percent, up from 4.2 percent in March, according to the state commerce department.
Alexander County had the second-highest unemployment rate in April, while Catawba was right behind with the third-highest joblessness for the month. And Caldwell County had the sixth-highest unemployment rate in April.
The Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metro area lost a total of 27,600 jobs over the month, according to the commerce department.
Manufacturing saw the biggest number of jobs lost but the leisure and hospitality sector saw the biggest percentage of jobs lost over the period in the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metro area.
Manufacturing lost 10,700 jobs (25.5 percent) and the leisure and hospitality job sector saw a loss of 7,700 jobs (54.2 percent) during the period.
The education and health services sector lost 2,600 jobs (13.5 percent); the professional and business services sector lost 1,600 jobs (11.8 percent); the trade, transportation and utilities sector lost 2,500 jobs (8.4 percent); mining, logging and construction lost 300 jobs (6.7 percent); the financial activities sector lost 200 jobs (6.1 percent); the government sector lost 800 jobs (3.5 percent); and other services lost 1.200 jobs (26.1 percent).
The information sector was the only job sector in the metro area that didn’t lose jobs over the month.
North Carolina’s unemployment rate for April was 12.2 percent and the U.S. jobless rate was 14.7 percent.
The North Carolina Department of Commerce has reported that nearly 1 million people in the state have applied for unemployment insurance benefits between March 15 and Tuesday.
The state unemployment update for May is scheduled to be released Friday, June 19.
