Burke County Public Schools will continue delivering meals by school bus through May 29 and serving them in the car rider lines at six schools through the summer.
Updates were provided to the Burke County Board of Education by Daniel Wall, Burke County Public Schools’ child nutrition director, during Monday’s meeting at Morganton’s Olive Hill Resource Center.
BCPS currently is using 18 school buses to deliver lunch to 88 sites throughout the county for children ages 18 and younger each day, and the school system also is handing out meals daily at George Hildebrand, Mountain View and Valdese elementary schools and East Burke, Liberty and Table Rock middle schools.
Since the first day of the current school meal initiative as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wall said BCPS has served half a million meals.
“I’m really proud of my staff for doing that, and the hard work they’ve put in to get us there,” Wall told the board.
As safety measures, all staff members participating in the meal program have had their temperatures checked daily and have been wearing masks at all times while working. That staff has been drawn not only from BCPS Child Nutrition and vendor Chartwells, but also from the school system’s teacher assistants and one-on-ones. Additionally, BCPS Auxiliary Services staff members have helped pack lunches for bus delivery.
“When we were serving 11,000 meals per day, we were having a hard time getting them out and needed more employees and just didn’t have them in our department,” Wall said. “Being able to share with other departments has been awesome for us to get that done.”
“I just want to thank you for all that’s been going on the past three or four months,” BOE Chairman Buddy Armour told Wall. “You’ve helped put together a yeoman’s deal with all the children and all the meals and all the alliances with folks who want to see kids fed. I thank you for all you’ve done to coordinate that and get it done and being innovative and proactive.”
Extra help for the meal program has come through local and national companies including American Food Service, Packaging Corporation of America, Sysco, Case Farms, U.S. Foods and No Kid Hungry.
Wall said BCPS cannot continue to use school buses to deliver meals past the scheduled final day of school, so that must end on May 29 while at-school lunches will continue to be handed out through June 30.
After that on July 1, BCPS had planned to transition to its typical summer meal service that includes two schools where food is served to be eaten in sit-down style in the cafeteria — but the state recently informed Wall that grab-and-go meals can continue at the six participating schools throughout the summer.
"If they continue to let us do what we’re doing, we’re going to keep doing it because we’re able to serve more kids that are needy," Wall said at the meeting.
Wall said BCPS Child Nutrition already is working hard to make plans about starting back in August, whether school resumes in traditional fashion or remote learning continues. Wall and his staff are working with Chartwells, the Burke County Health Department and the N.C. Department of Public Instruction to make sure children continue to be fed in a way that keeps them and staff members safe and healthy, he said.
Additionally, BCPS’ new food truck approved by the school board earlier this year is on schedule and will be put into use for summer feeding when it arrives, Wall said. The food truck can act as a third lunch site at that time, making multiple stops per day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.