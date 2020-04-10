Greenway Transportation is making some modifications to its schedule to keep offering transportation to essential services for those who need it.
Aaron Kohrs, mobility manager for the organization, said hours for the flex route service were cut to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting March 30.
"Under the governor's executive order mandating that only essential services are open, public transportation is an essential service," Kohrs said. "We truly are people's lifeline, in terms of getting to where they need to go to, staying healthy and having all the necessities that life requires."
The transportation organization's van service is continuing to operate under its regular hours of 5 a.m. to 6 p.m., Kohrs said.
"We request that people only use it for essential purposes," Kohrs said. "Groceries, medical, which would include dialysis trips and trips to the doctor, prescriptions, and essential personnel to work."
Cleanliness also is a focus for the organization, Kohrs said.
"Our drivers and our staff in the office are cleaning the vehicles and all other high-touch surfaces daily, sometimes more than daily, depending on the number of trips a vehicle takes and how many persons it transports, to make sure that everyone touches surfaces that are disease free," he said.
Kohrs encouraged anyone needing transportation to call Greenway's scheduling office at 828-464-9444.
"If you are struggling to find transportation, you're always welcome to give us a call and we'll try to work with you," Kohrs said. "We know that these are strange times and we know there are a lot of people who are, as we see on the news, filing for unemployment, and therefore there money is tight. So when your money is tight you might need public transit to get to where you need to go."
He said the company would do its best to work with people while helping to slow the spread of COVID-19.
"We try to work with people while at the same time again trying to take essential trips only with the van service and the other services we provide," Kohrs said.
It costs $1.25 for a one-way ticket on the flex route, Kohrs said. That ticket includes getting off one bus and onto another at the transfer point, which has been set as the N.C. School for the Deaf until further notice.
All day passes are available for $3, week passes for $12 and 30-day passes for $45, Kohrs said. Student semester passes are available for $100, for August through December and January through June.
Visit www.mygreenway.org for more information.
