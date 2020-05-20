Burke County’s positive cases of COVID-19 climbed again on Wednesday.
The county reported a total of 218 positive cases, up from 211 cases on Tuesday. Of those, four are currently hospitalized and the county is reporting that 95 have recovered.
Of the total cases, three are children under the age of 10 years old. Another seven cases are between 10 and 19 years old. Seventy-three of the cases are those 60 years old or older, according to county data. It is reporting that 128 cases are in those between 20 and 59 years old.
While a large number of the cases have been in two nursing homes in Burke County, community spread of the virus is increasing, say health officials.
Also on Wednesday, Burke County officials said due to the overwhelming response of interested residents, the COVID-19 antibody testing location has been changed to Patton High School, located at 701 Enola Road, Morganton.
On Friday, Psalms/Solid Rock Family Medicine will conduct a first-come, first-served drive-thru COVID-19 antibody testing clinic from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Patton High. Health officials say the antibody testing is not appropriate for anyone experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19. The test is FDA/EUA approved, according to a release from Burke County.
On May 29 and June 5, Psalms/Solid Rock Family Medicine will hold a first-come, first-served drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Patton High School. Burke County residents who are symptomatic, are a known contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, or high-risk or immunocompromised people are invited to the testing, according to the release.
The county says directional signs will be posted for an orderly traffic flow during the testing. Be sure to follow the directions, and people are requested to be patient during the process, the release said.
Test results could take two to five days to receive, according to the county. People who receive a COVID-19 test (for symptomatic patients) are required to self-isolate (stay at home and do not go out for any reason) until the test produces a negative result. These patients will also need to self-isolate from others within their homes until the test produces a negative result in order to prevent the potential spread of the virus within their own homes, said the release.
For more information about the testing, contact Cindy Biddix at 828-438-1117.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday 702 deaths associated with COVID-19 and a total of 20,122 positive cases across the state. The largest number of cases (43 percent) are in those between 25 and 49 years old but those 75 years old or older make up 64 percent of those who have died with the virus, according to state data.
For general questions about COVID-19, contact the Burke County public Information line at 828-764-9388 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at www.burkenc.org/COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.