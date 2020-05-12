The number of positive cases of COVID-19 continue to trend upward in Burke County.
The Burke County Health Department reported three additional positive cases of the novel virus on Tuesday, bringing the total to 148 positive cases. That’s three new cases from the previous day. On Monday, the health department reported there have been 13 deaths associated with COVID-19.
Health Department Director Rebecca McLeod said the upward trend of cases can be attributed to community spread. Health officials have said residents will continue to put themselves at risk the more they go into public settings.
On Monday, the state confirmed there is an outbreak at a meat processing in Burke County. The only meat processing plant in the county is Case Farms in Morganton.
The News Herald emailed a list of questions to a Case Farms representative on Tuesday about the outbreak and what the company is doing to protect its workers and whether testing at the facility has been implemented.
While the company didn’t answer the specific questions, it sent a statement to The News Herald about the steps it has taken.
“The safety of our employees is our top priority at Case Farms,” the statement read, in part. “We are taking the COVID-19 pandemic very seriously and have several measures in place — all of which have been reviewed by directors of local health departments.”
The steps the company has taken to ensure safe working conditions are:
» Temperature checks for employees are conducted daily.
» Face masks and/or face shields are mandatory to be worn by all team members in the processing area.
» Plastic or plexiglass dividers between workers on assembly lines and common areas throughout facilities.
» Employees are encouraged to practice self-distancing in common welfare areas and when entering or leaving work area.
» Where it permits, staggered breaks and lunch times have been implemented.
» Paid leave for employees who are ill with COVID-19 or are caring for a family member who is ill with COVID-19.
» Restricted all travel for company business.
» Restriction on visitors at each location.
» Extra hand sanitizer in rest rooms and break areas.
» Staff added to conduct additional cleaning regiments in all common areas of each facility.
» Processing facilities are sanitized daily, per USDA regulations.
“We continue to have discussions with local county health directors to ensure the best practices are in place to mitigate group gatherings and keep our employees safe,” the release from the company said. “We are committed to continue producing food for our nation’s food supply, while taking additional safety measures to protect our employees, our company and our customers, in accordance with USDA regulations and CDC guidelines.”
The News Herald’s news partner WSOC-TV spoke to some Case Farms workers on Tuesday morning.
The workers told WSOC-TV Reporter Dave Faherty they are worried about their safety but that the company is taking precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.
Faherty said he saw workers outside of the facility wearing protective gear including masks and face shields.
Workers told him they do have their temperatures checked before going into the plant every day.
The company has set up a tent near the employee entrance for health screenings, Faherty said. However, employees aren’t being tested, the workers told him.
DHHS is not saying the exact number of cases here and the health department is not giving out facility names or numbers of positive cases at specific places.
Case Farms Employee Donte Norwood told Faherty, “They changed it to where they put every section has its own little barrier. So you’re not like even beside nobody ... there’s a screen beside you now. They’ve got that worked out.”
While the state hasn’t identified how many positive cases are at each facility, it said on Monday there are 1,208 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 23 outbreaks at meat-processing plants in the state.
While the number of positive cases in the county has continued to trend upward, the county health department is reminding people it’s important for people to follow the recommendations and executive orders from the state.
“It is still important to remember that the stay at home order is still in effect and public health officials still urgently ask those that are at highest risk (Those over the age of 65, those at any age with underlying medical conditions and those with weakened immune systems) to stay at home as much as possible and follow the recommendations when out in public,” said the daily briefing from the health department.
That state also updated its database on outbreaks at nursing homes in the state. Grace Heights Rehabilitation Center reported on additional positive case, bringing the total to 51 residents and 24 staff members and 11 deaths. Autumn Care of Drexel cases remain at four residents and two staff members and one death.
Health department officials said as more testing becomes available, each community will see its number of positive cases increase.
Health department officials said in the daily briefing that close contacts of positive cases are notified and tested.
But if contacts can’t be easily identified, then health officials will get the information out to the public for those that might have been in contact with someone testing positive, the briefing said.
On Tuesday, the state reported there have been 577 people who have died due to the virus, with 15,346 positive cases in the state so far and 475 hospitalized.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said more places are offering testing including Walmart and Walgreens. The state plans to post on the NCDHHS website a listing of the places offering testing soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.