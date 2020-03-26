Burke County health officials were still reporting two positive cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon.
Of the 78 tests the county health department has conducted so far, 61 results have been received, with 59 tests showing negative results and two positive cases, according to Lisa Moore, public information officer for Burke County. In addition to the health department, doctor’s offices and clinics in the county are conducting testing for COVID-19 as well, according to officials.
The state department of health reported 12,910 tests for the novel virus have been conducted as of Thursday. When people are tested they are told to quarantine themselves, county health officials have said.
On Wednesday, county health officials said the two people who tested positive know each other and were determined to be travel-related and not community spread. The two are in isolation.
While the two people are under quarantine in Burke County, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ map of positive cases was only showing one positive case for Burke County. That’s because one of the two people who have tested positive is from Mecklenburg County. Moore said people who test positive are counted in their home counties, even if they were tested in a different county.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported that as of Thursday, there were 636 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. However, some individual county health departments were reporting higher numbers than the state was reporting on Thursday.
For instance, NCDHHS was showing Catawba County with four positive cases, while county health officials there were reporting nine positive cases on Thursday, according to the Hickory Daily Record.
The state also was showing on Thursday that McDowell County had two positive cases, but the McDowell County health officials were reporting three positive cases.
The state said for people who think they might have COVID-19 and have mild symptoms, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends they stay home and call their doctor for medical advice. Most people who get COVID-19 will have mild illness and recover at home, according to information from NCDHHS. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has developed a new fact sheet at https://bit.ly/2WKsYJl to help people know what to do if they are sick.
Burke County also announced on Thursday that its WIC Program is continuing to serve current participants and applicants. Applications, certification renewals and mid-certification assessments are now able to be processed by phone. Clients should allow a minimum of 30 to 45 minutes per call to complete applications, certification renewals and mid-certification assessments.
Participants due for food benefit issuance should call to complete their mini lesson by phone or go online to www.WIChealth.org with staff and then have benefits issued. Participants and new applicants should call 828-764-9207 or 828-764-9212. For Spanish, call 828-764-9208.
The Burke County Literacy Council building is closed to visitors but its office remains open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to information from Burke County. Clients are encouraged to call the office for any assistance at 828-437-7477 or 828-432-5430. The council has cancelled Project Flower classes at its offices and all one-to-one tutoring due to COVID-19 until further notice. The Project Flower classes are being held online via ZOOM. Students can call the office to join the classes, according to the information from the county. People can check its website at www.burkeliteracy.org and its FaceBook page for updates.
A public information line for Burke County is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those with questions can call 828-764-9388. After hours, general questions can be directed to the NC Public Information Line at 866-462-3821.
