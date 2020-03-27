Since the coronavirus pandemic started, several local businesses have stepped up to the plate to offer services to the community.
Case Farms is no different.
The company, which employs more than 1,000 people, recently extended its hours at the fresh market on its property.
"Due to the shortages of meat available locally, we have received an influx of customers coming in to buy chicken that were not able to find meat products at grocery stores," said a statement from Rebekah Escala, a spokesperson for the company.
The company also made a donation to the county.
"We donated 4,000 latex gloves to the Burke County Department of Social Services in an effort to help safeguard their employees and the public needing access to their services during this time,” the statement from Escala said.
Jon Strange, vice president and general manager of Case Farms’ Morganton plant, said the company wants to be involved in its community.
“We’re a part of the community where we work and it’s important to Case Farms to make sure that we try to take care of our community,” Strange said.
When it became apparent that people were struggling to find meats in grocery stores, Strange said the company decided to make access to fresh meat easier.
“One of the most important things that we could do was extend the hours at the market to allow people, since they’re having such a hard time finding protein in the grocery stores, to allow them additional time to come after work and be able to buy some protein for their family,” Strange said.
When it came to donating the gloves to DSS, Strange said the decision was simple.
“That’s just part of being part of the community,” Strange said. “We’re all in this thing together and we want to make sure that we do our part.”
Case Farms employees also are getting some help through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have provided a free breakfast ever since they have canceled schools, and we are going to continue to do that,” Strange said. “We also have provided them with once a week free chicken that they can take home and share with their families since there is a shortage of protein, and we will continue to do that until things get back to normal.”
The company is screening employees to protect against the spread of COVID-19, and has a plan ready should an employee be diagnosed with COVID-19, Strange said.
“We have protocols for keeping our employees safe and what would happen if one of our employees tested positive,” Strange said.
