With everything going on in the world during the month of March, the official Women’s History Month passed quietly by with hardly a mention, taking with it our appreciation of the courage and sacrifices women made to achieve some memorable firsts from the 1800s to where we sit today.
We’re all familiar with Amelia Earhart who was the first woman to cross the Atlantic in an airplane in 1928, but prior to Earhart’s accomplishment, novelist Edith Wharton made history in 1921 by capturing the title of the first woman to win a Pulitzer Prize. She won the prize for her 1920 novel The Age of Innocence (for those who want a visual of her novel, check out Martin Scorsese’s 1993 movie starring Daniel Day-Lewis). Like many of Wharton’s books, The Age of Innocence was a critique of the hypocrisy of the upper class in turn-of-the-century New York. Although she eventually made France her home, she established a variety of charitable organizations, including establishing work for unemployed seamstresses and homes for victims of tuberculosis.
In 1923, activist Alice Paul proposed the Equal Rights Amendment for the first time. For almost 50 years, women’s-rights advocates like Alice Paul tried to get Congress to approve the Equal Rights Amendment; finally, in 1972, they succeeded. Thank you, Alice, and all the brave women who fought hard for all American women.
Perhaps lesser well known was Californian Julia Morgan who was the first woman admitted to the Ecole de Beaux-Arts in Paris in 1898. The 26-year-old Morgan had already earned a degree in civil engineering from Berkeley, where she was one of just 100 female students in the entire university (and the only female engineer). After she received her certification in architecture from the Ecole de Beaux-Arts, the best architecture school in the world, Morgan returned to California. There, she became the first woman licensed to practice architecture in the state and an influential champion of the Arts and Crafts movement. Though she is most famous for building the “Hearst Castle,” a massive compound for the publisher William Randolph Hearst in San Simeon, California, Morgan designed more than 700 buildings in her long career.
Politically, Frances Perkins became the first female member of a Presidential cabinet in 1933. Perkins, a sociologist and Progressive reformer in New York, served as Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Secretary of Labor and kept at her job until 1945.
Madeleine Albright became the first female Secretary of State in 1997. As the 64th Secretary of State, she became the highest-ranking woman in the federal government’s history.
Katherine Graham made her mark in business. When Graham, known as “Kay,” took over leadership of The Washington Company in 1972, she became the first woman to be CEO of a Fortune 500 Company. Under her leadership, The Washington Post flourished and famously broke the story of the Watergate scandal to the world.
In sports, Janet Guthrie was the first woman to drive in the Indy 500 in 1977. Guthrie was an aerospace engineer, training to be an astronaut, when she was cut from the space program because she didn’t have her PhD. She turned to car racing instead and became the first woman to qualify for the Daytona 500 and the Indianapolis 500. Mechanical difficulties forced her out of the 1977 Indy race, but the next year she finished in ninth place (with a broken wrist!).
And, of course, we all know about Sandra Day O’Connor who made history when President Ronald Reagan nominated her to be the first woman on the Supreme Court in 1981. She didn’t have much judicial experience when she began her term because she had only been a judge for a few years and had never served on a federal court. However, she soon made a name for herself as one of the Court’s most thoughtful and highly respected judges before retiring in 2006.
Making a mark for women in music, Aretha Franklin became the first women elected to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987. “The Queen of Soul” also took home 26 Grammy awards for her work.
In the movies, Kathryn Bigelow became the first woman to win an Oscar for Best Director in 2010 for “The Hurt Locker.” She triumphed over her former husband, James Cameron, whose science fiction epic “Avatar” was presumed the front-runner.
And on February 2, 2020, Katie Sowers became the first female coach—and the first openly gay coach—to guide her team at the Super Bowl. Sowers, a former quarterback, was an assistance coach for the San Francisco 49s as they took on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.
While her team didn’t win, Sowers broke records, saying: "Being the first, it is historic, but the most important thing is just to make sure I'm not the last."
Peg DeMarco is a Morganton resident who writes a weekly features column for The News Herald. Contact her at pegdemarco@earthlink.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.