WILKESBORO — Carolina West Wireless has announced it is giving access to its tele-doctor-based mobile health service, iSelectMD, free of charge to all its customers.
The mobile health service will be free for three months and will be given to all customers automatically. Following the three-month free trial period, each customer may opt in to continue the mobile health service for a nominal monthly fee of 50 cents per line of service. The service offer began Wednesday.
Access to affordable and convenient healthcare has never been more important. The tele-doctor services give access to board-certified physicians whenever and wherever the need for medical attention arises. It is safe and secure with no appointment needed and is available 24/7.
Carolina West Wireless partnered with iSelectMD more than two years ago to provide an affordable healthcare option for their customers.
“The coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has created a terrible health crisis in this country. People need access to affordable healthcare now more than ever, and also with the peace of mind that they aren’t potentially exposing themselves to others. They are able to accomplish this in the comfort of their own home with our mobile health service,” said Slayton Stewart, CEO at Carolina West Wireless.
“This is a great health solution for everyone, but it is especially beneficial for those with health vulnerabilities or those impacted by unemployment.”
For more information about Carolina West Wireless’ mobile health solution, visit carolinawest.com/mobilehealth.
