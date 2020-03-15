CHARLOTTE — In compliance with an executive order issued by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Saturday, the bishop of the Diocese of Charlotte is directing that most public masses be immediately canceled and that all diocesan schools suspend classes.
The governor’s executive order bans public gatherings of more than 100 people, with no exemption for churches or faith-based groups. It also closes K-12 schools across the state for two weeks, effective today, in an ongoing effort to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
In response, Bishop Peter J. Jugis has instructed pastors of churches with a seating capacity of 100 or more to cancel all public masses. For churches with a seating capacity of 100 or fewer, pastors may exercise their judgment in deciding whether to offer public masses. All parish events that usually attract more than 100 people also are being canceled or postponed, in accordance with the governor’s executive order.
All churches will remain open as much as possible so that the faithful may come in and pray, Jugis said.
Jugis offered a special videotaped mass from St. Patrick Cathedral in Charlotte on Sunday, to provide spiritual comfort to the faithful of the diocese during uncertain times. The mass is available for viewing on the Diocese of Charlotte’s YouTube channel.
Also, in accordance with the governor’s executive order, the diocese’s 19 Catholic schools will suspend classes effective today until Friday, March 27. All schools will move to remote learning.
School administrators have been working with parents and students to prepare for this exigency. Today will be a teacher workday to enable teachers to finish any necessary preparations for online learning or paper packets for families without online access. Families also will be provided the opportunity to pick up any resources needed to continue distance learning from home.
Jugis has already excused all Catholics of the diocese from the obligation to attend holy mass on Sundays until further notice. Catholics are encouraged to watch mass streamed online or on TV.
The Charlotte diocese operates 92 parishes and missions and 19 schools in the 46 counties of western North Carolina.
The diocese continues to monitor the evolving public health threat closely and will provide updates on its website, charlottediocese.org.
