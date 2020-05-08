The state entered Phase 1 of reopening Friday at 5 p.m.
That means businesses will no longer be dubbed essential or nonessential. Now, all businesses, apart from personal-care businesses and other close-contact businesses, will be allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity. Local restaurants and business owners said they are eager to see things reopen, but still plan to proceed with caution.
Cole Biggerstaff said he’s ready to get back in the swing of things.
“I’m going to be wearing a mask around to certain places, grocery store and different businesses I go to,” Biggerstaff said. “But yes, I’m definitely ready for some normalcy again.”
Biggerstaff wasn’t the only one who said he would continue to wear a mask as recommended by Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order.
“I’ll probably go outside and go for walks, maybe ride my bike,” said Richard Judy. “I’ll still be cautious, probably wear my mask in places.”
Raven Barrier and Shylyn Ball agreed that they would be cautious moving forward, and worried that jumping in too fast might set the state back.
“Normal sounds nice in theory, but if we rush normalcy there’s going to be a lot of even-less-normal things,” Ball said.
“Way more outbreaks, way more outbreaks,” Barrier said. “We’re going to have to shut down again. We’re going to have to do this again.”
Not all businesses would reopen Friday at 5 p.m. Movie theaters, hair salons, bars and gyms all will remain closed, with Cooper saying that those businesses aren’t conducive to social distancing.
Restaurants will remain limited to takeout, delivery and drive-thru service only.
Linda Knollmeyer, manager at The Natural Olive, said her business has made some changes to how things are done to protect customers.
She said employees are serving samples instead of allowing self-serve, and hours have been changed. Now, she’s looking forward to more of her downtown neighbors being able to open up.
“I think it’s great,” Knollmeyer said. “I know they’re looking forward to it, it’s going to bring more traffic to downtown which is ultimately great for all of us. I think we’re all ready for us to be wide open.”
Other businesses, like Smokefoot Trade and Pawn, were able to stay open during the business. Smokefoot owner Pete Nelson said his business was fortunate to be able to stay open.
He said it’s been pretty busy, and they’ve been telling customers to social distance while they’re in the store.
It’s been hard on businesses to stay closed during the pandemic, and Nelson said he’s ready to see them reopen.
“Our neighbors need to get back open,” Nelson said. “They have car payments and house payments, rent, and they need to be back open with caution.”
For those going out during Phase 1, state officials ask everyone to remember the three W’s:
» Wear a cloth face covering.
» Wait 6 feet apart from others.
» Wash hands often for 20 seconds with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.
