Sheltering at home might be getting the best of some, and those who have kids might find the day-to-day challenge of being a parent, entertainer, chef, bottle washer and teacher wearing them down. But the city of Morganton is hoping moments of clarity can see some energy channeled into creative writing.
The Morganton Main Street office has partnered with Angela Shores, owner of Adventure Bound Books, to promote poetry as a part of National Poetry Month, a celebration of poetry which takes place each April. As part of the promotion, Morganton Main Street is announcing a Poetry Contest for all ages. Winning poems will be displayed in various forms throughout downtown during future events. Poetry will be spread throughout downtown in surprising places and forms, offering an opportunity for people to be exposed to poetry and the literary arts.
Writers of all ages are invited to submit poetry for the inaugural Celebrating Poetry Writing Contest with the theme of nature’s playground. The poetry contest seeks to celebrate the undeniable magic of words and the beauty of poetry. Cash prizes are available to first place, second place and third place winners. The entry fee is $5 and poets of all ages are invited to submit their work.
TimelineThe registration and entry period runs through April 4. All submissions must be made by 11:59 p.m. on April 4.
The judging period will run from April 5-25. Winners will be publicly announced April 30.
Prizes
Based on judges’ scoring, three poems will be selected and designated as first place, second place and third place poems. All poems, regardless of the participants’ age, will be judged in the same category with only three winning poems selected.
Prizes include:
» 1st Place Winner — $500
» 2nd Place Winner — $250
» 3rd Place Winner — $125
Logistics and detailsThe Celebrating Poetry Writing Contest is an online poetry contest. Registration and all submissions for judging must be submitted online. In-person registrations and submissions are not accepted. Participants must create a free account with Submittable, the online contest submission platform.
Poems can take any form (examples include, but are not limited to, couplets, free verse, rhymed poetry, sonnets, haiku, narrative) and should address the contest theme of nature’s playground.
Individuals wishing to participate will register for the contest, pay the entry fee and submit their poem at the same time. The deadline to do so is April 4, but may be done as soon as the writer has completed his or her poem and is ready to submit it for judging. Judging will take place after April 5, so early submission does not grant favor by reviewers.
Judges will be individuals from the community who are published poets, writing and English literature educators, librarians, scholars and community leaders. Judges will review all submissions for connection to contest theme, technical content (grammar, spelling, punctuation) and overall message conveyed.
Visit https://bit.ly/2Uu5C86 for information on the contest.
