With Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order now in full effect, the city of Morganton is making some changes to stay in compliance with the order.
The order went into effect Monday at 5 p.m., ordering citizens to stay at home except for essential functions, like going to the grocery store, pharmacy, work, outdoor exercise or taking care of someone or pets. It also orders that those going out in public maintain 6 feet of distance from others and prohibits mass-gatherings of more than 10 people.
To help slow the spread of COVID-19, the city of Morganton is asking employees to stay at home as much as possible, according to a release from the city.
City utilities, streets, public safety and sanitation departments all still will report to work as scheduled so that city services can continue for residents, the release said. Schedules of other employees are being modified to reduce the number of people in city buildings, and employees are practicing social distancing when they come into the office.
“Some of us are always (at City Hall), although we’re all rotating to make sure that we distance more,” said City Manager Sally Sandy. “By keeping us apart, our goal is to be able to continue to provide the services that our community needs.”
The city is urging residents to do the same.
“The most important things for citizens of Morganton to do now is stay home, do not go out in public unless you absolutely have to, and keep your distance from other people until this order is lifted,” said Mayor Ronnie Thompson in the release. “If you or a member of your family is experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, you should not go out in public under any circumstances.”
Ethan Smith, public information officer for the city of Morganton, said the parks and recreation department also is closing some parks and playground equipment as mandated by Cooper’s stay-at-home order.
“We will be closing Martha’s Park and MLK Park, because effectively those consist of only playground equipment,” Smith said. “Our other parks will remain open since they have open area for people to utilize and play in and get some exercise.”
Basketball courts will remain open for now, Smith said.
“They’re actually going to leave the basketball courts alone and let those proceed as possible as long as people abide by the less than 10 people rule, in terms of social gatherings and maintain social distancing,” Smith said. “[Parks and Recreation Director Rob Winkler] said that if they see people violating those orders, that they are going to go ahead and remove those rims.”
Before the stay-at-home order was put in place, Sandy said the city was trying to keep playground equipment disinfected daily to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19. But since the order requires public playground equipment to be closed, Sandy said the city is focusing on keeping open areas at parks well-maintained so citizens have some space to enjoy the outdoors.
“With the new order, we’re trying to keep people off [playground equipment], but trying to keep it open spaces and the green spaces and wide open park spaces available for people to be able to get out,” Sandy said.
Some projects will continue, like the city’s ongoing construction for Phase 3 of the Catawba River Soccer Complex.
Sandy said not only did the contractor, Wiklie Construction, feel like the project was permitted to continue under the order, but they told the city they felt comfortable continuing with the project.
“The work they’re doing now and where they are is outdoor work, and the nature of it is they have proper social distancing,” Sandy said. “There’s an individual driving a truck, there’s an individual working a different piece of equipment and those types of things, so they really felt like, at this point, that they’re safe to continue working.”
Other ongoing projects in the city are being evaluated to determine if they also would allow employees to maintain proper social distances.
“We’re making decisions on what can continue in what we think is a safe manner, and what just has to get postponed,” Sandy said.
For now, the city wants to see the community come together by staying apart.
“I just really hope our community will listen to what’s being asked and heed that,” Sandy said. “Every day all of us send a huge shoutout to our health professionals and those folks that are truly on the frontlines.”
At this point, the city is urging residents to stay home as much as possible.
“We understand the inconvenience placed on citizens by this order, but we cannot stress its importance enough,” Thompson said in the release. “We must all follow the rules created by the stay-at-home order in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. The more we all follow the order, the more likely it is we can get back to our normal routines sooner rather than later.”
I disagree with not closing the basketball courts. It just invites people to congregate in these areas. Young people seem to have little no no regard so far for this distancing anyway
You can't play basketball and stay 6 feet apart.
