For many, a good book is a way to escape the real world and teleport to another.
Right now, that might be more important than ever as good books serve as good distractions from the stresses and strains we face during the coronavirus pandemic.
Three weeks ago, I half-jokingly, half-seriously posted on Facebook a photo of four budget-friendly used books I had bought from the M.A.D. Paperback Exchange here in downtown Morganton as my "coronavirus entertainment."
For a guy who writes for a living, my time devoted to reading is pretty hit-or-miss. But I was four books into Tom Clancy’s “Op-Center” series that began in the 1990s detailing the doings of a fictional government agency tasked with handling international crises, and they were some fun reads.
I bought the next four novels, figuring I’d have a little more time to read than normal as things began to slow down. I never would have anticipated just how much of a grinding halt that would be.
Now, millions and millions of folks around the globe are looking for their own world to which they can escape.
For the sports fan in me (and many others), that includes looking back at some of our favorite games and moments from the past — for example, my 1995 NASCAR Winston Cup Throwback or the Associated Press’ reprinting of some classic NCAA Tournament college basketball games, for those of you who frequent our sports section.
But it also includes Op-Center saving the world in North Korea, Russia, Germany, Spain or wherever they happen to be this time.
Now, I’m not really qualified to make great book suggestions to all of you, but how about a bookstore professional? For Angela Shores, proprietor of downtown Morganton’s Adventure Bound Books, her favorite recent reads are “The House in the Cerulean Sea” by T.J. Klune and “Big Lies in a Small Town” by Diane Chamberlain.
MacMillan Publishers describes “The House in the Cerulean Sea” as “an enchanting love story, masterfully told, about the profound experience of discovering an unlikely family in an unexpected place — and realizing that family is yours.”
For “Big Lies in a Small Town,” it’s “a novel of chilling intrigue, a decades-old disappearance and one woman’s quest to find the truth.”
Sound appealing?
If not, how about something with local ties? Reader Laura Poff suggests “The Last Castle” by Denise Kiernan, which Simon and Schuster calls “the epic story of love, loss and American royalty in the nation's largest home.”
Or perhaps a classic? Kim Brown’s current read is “1984” by George Orwell. Many know it well, but how many of us haven’t read Orwell’s highly regarded dystopian take on the future written in 1949?
How about a story of heartbreak and then — what we’re all looking for right now — hope? Robbie Tim Keener suggests “We Are Called to Rise” by Laura McBride as a novel to rise above the darkness and fear of current troubles.
Some of our readers are leaning on the Bible for hope. Others are jumping into worlds of science fiction and mystery, or places written about by legendary authors like C.S. Lewis and Stephen King, or even getting some cold, hard facts in a nonfiction piece.
If you have no idea where to start, there’s always the New York Times’ Best Sellers list at nytimes.com/books/best-sellers. Many of our readers say they are in the midst of some of those popular selections right now.
Whatever we read, whether it’s for entertainment, hope, excitement or education, let’s enjoy it and escape for just a little while.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.