Members of Morganton’s Community Appearance Advisory Commission recognized Arbor Day by having a tree planted at Morganton Public Safety Station 2 in early March.
The city’s Public Works Department planted the tree, and members of the advisory commission gathered during a regular meeting March 10 to dedicate the tree.
North Carolina Arbor Day was recognized on March 20, and Arbor Day in the U.S. is recognized on April 24.
A Yoshino cherry tree was planted. It is considered a medium-sized shade tree and blooms in March and April.
“We are thankful that our Community Appearance Advisory Commission continues to endeavor to have trees planted around our city so that Morganton may always be known as Nature’s Playground,” said Public Works Director Scott Lookadoo.
