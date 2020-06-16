CoMPAS X-Stream Internet Service is experiencing a system-wide outage.
The city said in a Facebook post around 1:20 p.m. that CoMPAS technicians are working to resolve the issue, but there is no estimate for when service will be restored.
Any CoMPAS X-Stream customers experiencing an internet outage are asked to call 828-438-5353 to report it. The city said its phone lines are experiencing a high number of calls, so customers may get a busy signal. Those customers should continue to attempt to call to report the outage.
