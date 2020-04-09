Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday ordered new social distancing requirements for groceries and other retailers across the state.
Cooper announced the changes today during an afternoon news conference. The day before, he said he likely would tighten restrictions in an effort to further stem the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory illness created by a novel coronavirus.
Stores will be required to cap how many shoppers can be in their buildings at the same time and require shoppers to stay 6 feet apart.
Cooper said at Wednesday’s news conference that some retailers were already taking such measures and he would probably issue such an order today to “make it more uniform across the state.”
Cooper spoke approvingly on Wednesday of retailers who already limit access to their stores so that the number of shoppers inside ensures plenty of space to keep appropriate distance between shoppers and inhibit person-to-person spread of the highly contagious disease.
Cooper did not suggest at that time a complete ban on in-store shopping, saying, “I know people have to go out to get groceries and other essential items.”
But he described how some retailers with caps on the number of customers inside ask additional shoppers to line up outside, and then let a new customer in for each previous shopper who leaves.
Some mark off the pavement outside to show the spots where those waiting in line should stand so that they keep the recommended 6 feet of separation between them and others in line as they advance toward the entrance, Cooper said.
“So people will be socially distanced inside the store, but also as they wait in line,” he said.
Such policies are “aimed at protecting both the customers and the employees” from exposure to COVID-19, he said.
“We commend that,” Cooper said. “We think it needs to be across the board in our retail establishments across the state.”
