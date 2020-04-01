Law enforcement agencies are dispelling the rumor that they are setting up roadblocks to enforce the governor’s stay-at-home order.
The News Herald received an email Wednesday asking about the possibility that law enforcement could be blocking off roads and only allowing those with paperwork from their employer declaring them an essential employee to pass. Apparently, at least one person has used this as an excuse for not going to work.
However, out of all of the law enforcement agencies in Burke County, not one has said it has done anything such as that, and none of them have any plans to currently do that.
“We are not doing that and without something changing we are not planning to do so,” said Sheriff Steve Whisenant about his own office.
Other law enforcement agencies across the county echoed that thought.
Morganton Department of Public Safety Chief Tony Lowdermilk said his agency was not conducting roadblocks to check whether someone has a permit or any kind of paperwork declaring them an essential employee.
The same can be said for other municipalities across Burke County.
“Valdese PD is not looking for any types of credentials for essential services,” said Jack Moss, chief of Valdese Police Department. “We are still going to be on the lookout, we are out here serving our public, and anybody who is committing a crime, and anybody who is committing vehicle infractions, anything of that nature, that is what we are going to be looking for.”
Moss said VPD will continue operating like normal.
“I’m not doing anything outside the area of doing my regular patrols, regular business checks,” he said. “It’s business as usual for us. That’s what essential services is, even in times of crisis, we work. We’re not here to in anyway hurt the public, stop them from getting to their essential jobs, anything like that.”
Drexel Police Chief Craig Treadway stressed using common sense during the pandemic.
“That’s my big thing,” Treadway said. “Yeah, there’s governor’s executive orders in place and so forth, and it would just make everything run a whole lot smoother if everyone would just adhere to the orders. And people, they know whether or not it applies to them.”
Treadway said his department also would not be using roadblocks to ascertain whether a driver is an essential employee.
“My advice to people is that if their employer has told them they need to be at work and that they’re essential to be there, then I would suggest going to work,” Treadway said. “Unless you’ve got a good excuse not to be there, but law enforcement will not be blamed for anyone missing work. That simply will not be our fault if someone fails to show up for work.”
In Glen Alpine, police also won’t be setting up any roadblocks or checkpoints.
"Social distance, that's what we're practicing right now," said Glen Alpine Police Chief Rodney Cox.
State troopers also won’t be doing random stops to ask to see essential employee papers, and the rumor that a roadblock was set up Tuesday was just that -- a rumor, said 1st Sgt. C.M. Tedder with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
“That is a complete falsehood,” Tedder said. “We are not randomly stopping people to check whether or not they are an essential employee, whether they have paperwork or not. The only people we are stopping are the ones committing the most egregious violations on the state’s roadways.”
Those egregious violations include driving while impaired, travelling at high speeds and careless and reckless driving, Tedder said.
Catawba County law enforcement agencies, including Long View Police Department, announced in a letter from Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown that they would not be requiring drivers in the county to carry any type of paperwork or permit proving they are an essential employee, instead opting to encourage voluntary compliance with the order.
“We are hoping that this time will be used for everyone to spend with their immediate families so that perhaps some positive memories can be made inside of a time that will otherwise become a fixed point in our history,” the letter read.
A similar statement was released by Caldwell County law enforcement agencies, saying that they wouldn’t be conducting random stops or requesting paperwork that states someone as essential because it’s unconstitutional.
“We want to remind our residents that the Fourth Amendment is still in full effect,” said a Facebook status from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office signed by Sheriff Alan Jones and chiefs Brent Phelps, Richard Blevins and Chris Jenkins of Lenoir, Hudson and Granite Falls police departments, respectively. “Officers MUST have a reasonable and articulable suspicion to conduct an investigative stop. Our officers WILL NOT stop vehicles for the sole purpose of checking to see if people are following the Stay at Home order.”
The stay-at-home order does not mean citizens can’t leave their homes for any reason. Going to work, the grocery store, pharmacy, getting exercise outdoors, picking up food from a restaurant and taking care of others all are acceptable reasons to leave one’s home under the order. Visit https://bit.ly/39zqpMZ to read the order.
