Coronavirus, or the newest strain COVID-19, has brought some countries to a halt to try to contain the spread of the disease.
In the U.S., college campuses have moved classes online and shuttered resident dorms, while some state governments have limited public gatherings to a specific small group.
The Burke County Health Department compiled information for the public to know the facts about the virus, including those most at risk.
The health department said COVID-19 is a viral infection, similar to the flu, which includes cough, fever and shortness of breath. Most symptoms are mild to moderate, but some cases have turned severe and caused death in some within the high risk groups and those with underlying health conditions. Symptoms may appear within two to 14 days from exposure. The COVID-19 virus is spread between people who are close in contact (within 6 feet) through respiratory droplets that come from people coughing or sneezing. The droplets land in the nose or mouths of people in close contact or could be possibly inhaled into the lungs. It also could possibly be spread by touching a surface or object that was touched by someone with the COVID-19 infection and then touching their nose, mouth or eyes but is not likely the main way that the virus is spread.
With this infection, it has been shown that the majority of those who get sick with this infection will run its course within the body and not become severe but with all the information from outside the U.S. and the cases within the U.S., the infection has shown to be a greater concern for some high-risk populations.
The people at highest risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 includes:
» Older adults (65 +)
» People with serious chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, lung disease or those with weakened immune systems due to other diseases.
If you are in the high-risk categories, it is recommended that you take some extra precautions:
» Make sure to put lots of space between yourself and others
» When you are in public, stay away from people who are sick or limit close contact
» Avoid crowds as much as possible
» Avoid cruise travel and non-essential air travel
» Most of all, WASH, WASH, WASH your hands often.
If you are sick and meet any of these current criteria:
1. Who have fever OR signs/symptoms of lower respiratory illness (e.g., cough, shortness of breath) in any person, including health care workers, who has had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 patient within 14 days of symptom coming on.
2. Who have fever AND signs/symptoms of lower respiratory illness (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) AND negative PCR flu test in any person with a history of travel from any affected geographic area with confirmed cases of COVID-19 within 14 days of symptoms coming on.
3. Who have fever AND signs/symptoms of lower respiratory illness (e.g., cough, shortness of breath) AND negative influenza test (rapid or PCR) and no other more likely diagnosis.
4. Who have fever with unexplained acute lower respiratory illness (e.g., pneumonia, ARDS) requiring hospitalization where no source of exposure has been identified with a negative PCR flu test.
Those who need medical attention, it is recommended calling ahead to the doctor’s office and tell the provider that you have traveled to any of the affected areas where there is confirmed cases or may have come in contact with someone with COVID-19 and ask what their procedure is for testing.
If you are sick with any virus, it is always the best policy to stay at home and away from public areas including shopping, church gatherings and public transportation, including ride sharing, buses and taxis, to stop the spread of any illness.
It is recommended that if you are coughing or have a fever that you wear a mask to cover the coughs and sneezes, wash your hands often and do not share any personal household items such as dishes, drinking glasses, eating utensils, towels or bedding with other people in the home and high touch surfaces (countertops, keyboards, tablets, remotes, toilets, phones, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, etc.) be cleaned and disinfected often.
Some of these recommendations are highly encouraged with any sickness to decrease the spread of the germs. The same recommendations go for touching things in your environment and not touching your nose, eyes or mouth and transferring germs and viruses into your body.
As with any other infections, prevention is always the best medicine. Here are some practical ways to protect yourself:
» Wash your hands with soap and water often. Wash for AT LEAST 20 seconds, especially after being in a public place or blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If you do not have access to soap and water, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol and cover all surfaces of your hands and rub together until dry. Do not touch your face (eyes, nose or mouth) with hands that have not been washed.
» Avoid close contact with people who are sick and put distance between yourself and others (at least 6 feet) to minimize the spread of COVID-19 within a community.
» Stay at home if you are sick to reduce the spread of any infections.
» Cover your coughs or sneezes with a tissue, then promptly throw in the trash and then wash your hands with soap and water. Pretend to be a vampire and pull the inside of your elbow to your mouth when you cough or sneeze unless your arm is not covered by clothing, then it is best to cough or sneeze into tissues.
» Wear a face mask if you are sick, especially if you are going to be around other people. If you are not sick, you DO NOT need to wear a mask unless you are caring for someone who is sick, and they are not able to wear a mask. It is not necessary for well people to wear masks and could put you at a higher risk of getting sick with something by putting on and taking off masks regularly.
» Clean and disinfect commonly touched areas often like tables, doorknobs, handles, light switches, faucets, etc.
Burke County Health Department continues to stay on top of all the newest information from the state and CDC and is continually pushing out updated, current information to local providers, hospitals and groups within the community that are at highest risk.
For those who would like to ask questions or read more information about COVID-19, here are some contact resources:
» NC DHHS NC COVID-19 Public Information Line (24 hours/day – 7 days a week) at 1-866-462-3821 or locally contact the Burke County Health Department Communicable Disease Nurse at 828-764-9150.
» https://epi.dph.ncdhhs.gov/cd/diseases/2019ncov.html
» www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
