Many people have had their lives turned upside down by the global threat of COVID-19.
And while some have been stuck at home trying to avoid exposure to the virus, some have to be in the thick of it - health care workers, EMS workers, police, grocery and restaurant employees.
Local governments also have had to figure out how to still operate while trying to keep folks safe.
The health department is front and center of the pandemic response in Burke County.
Burke County Manager Bryan Steen said county resources such as protective gear have been given to county staff that come into direct contact with potential cases.
Rebecca McLeod, director of the county health department, said Personal Protective Equipment is prioritized, going to those working in county health care, EMS, long-term care facilities, police and first responders. However, first responders are being limited on emergency calls, so EMS arrives first on any potential COVID-19-positive calls, she said.
Steen said a person who calls with an emergency is asked a series of questions and, depending on how someone responds to the questions determines who is sent to respond to the calls. But that was typical even before the pandemic entered the county, say officials.
McLeod said health department staff are required to wear appropriate PPE depending on the situation. That means during testing for the virus employees are wearing their full PPE (gown, gloves, face shield or goggles, mask), she said.
But everyday employees are not required to wear a mask, McLeod said. The reason all employees aren’t required to wear one is because of limited PPE, which is being used for employees with direct contact with sick people and testing, she said.
McLeod said all clients and staff are screened prior to entering the health department. If the client is sick, they are masked and seen, she said. McLeod said employees who arrive to work with a fever are sent home, which would happen even if it weren’t dealing with COVID-19.
In addition to checking temperatures, employees and clients also are asked screening questions, McLeod said.
The health department also is not allowing visitors in with patients. Since the threat of the virus started, staff at the department are no longer eating together and it has cut out non-essential travel and cancelled all conferences, McLeod said.
While the health department has to stay open because it has mandated services, McLeod said it will soon be implementing Telehealth for primary care and some of its prenatal care.
Other county departments have had to make changes while still getting necessary work done.
Employees have been deemed essential or non-essential, Steen said. The non-essential staff is able to work from home, only coming into the office sometimes, say county officials.
For those who do have to be in their work space try to maintain social distance. The tax office and register of deeds employees were already behind glass before the virus hit, Steen said.
Rhonda Lee, human resources director for the county, said commissioners had already approved a policy to allow some county employees to telecommute before the virus, so that has been beneficial during this time.
But employees have been told they need to call their supervisors and not to come to work if they are sick.
In human resources, staff is not allowing people into the office, trying to do work through email, video conferencing and telephone, Lee said. She said a lot of business is being done through telephone. Lee works in an office with two other people, and she said they keep their distance during the day and wipe down their spaces every morning and every evening when they leave and they don’t use each others equipment.
Lee said she also has been using Webex for some necessary work.
Last week, commissioners used Webex for the board’s pre-agenda meeting.
Steen said McLeod said people who need to do business at the county need to call first and try to do as much as possible via telephone. Those who do need to go into a county office should maintain a 6-foot distance from others.
To find county department phone numbers or to find other information on county departments, visit www.burkenc.org.
Burke County announced last week that starting April 11, all rough boxes at the county convenience sites will be closed until further notice. The decision was made to comply with social distancing recommendations, for the safety of citizens and staff, and to make sure large loads of debris are sent to the landfill, according to Burke County. Household waste will still be accepted at the convenience sites.
Residents who want to get rid of old furniture, building material, junk and large debris will need to take their loads to the county landfill, the county said. The landfill is located at 2500 Marsh Trail, Morganton.
“Thank you for your patience and understanding during this unique time,” a release from the county said.
For more information on recycling and waste disposal, visit www.burkenc.org/1185/Waste-Management.
To find information on using face coverings if people have to go out, visit ww.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/cloth-face-cover.html.
