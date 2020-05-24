Burke County’s proposed budget does not call for a property tax increase and is $4.4 million less than the current budget.
But the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on local governments is unknown at this point.
The Burke County Board of Commissioners held its first meeting Friday on the 2020-21 fiscal budget. County Manager Bryan Steen released his proposed budget for the county on Tuesday.
The proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year calls for the property tax rate to remain at 69.5 cents per $100 of property value. The general fund budget is proposed at $90,007,590, down from the current year’s general fund budget of $94,448,670.
To get to the $90 million balanced budget, Steen has proposed appropriating a little less than $1.8 million from fund balance, which is similar to a savings fund. The budget says there will be a $318,865 decrease in debt. Finance Director Margaret Pierce said the decrease in debt is mostly from refinancing after interest rates went down.
In his budget message, Steen says the budget will be impacted by the immediate and longer-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in both anticipated revenues and expenditures.
Some features of the proposed budget include:
» The budget includes $16,049,205 for Burke County Public Schools, which is $175,002 more than the current budget but less than the school system has requested. It includes money for one additional school nurse position. The proposed budget says the school submitted its budget request of $16,130,993 on March 7.
» Animal Services budget would increase by $185,780 to create three new positions for animal control enforcement.
» General Services will add three positions: Senior accounting tech, facilities maintenance specializing in HVAC ad facilities maintenance to specialize in electrical work. The budget for salaries in general services is proposed at $421,220, up from $292,510 in the current budget.
» Two fire departments have requested fire tax increases. Brendletown is requesting an increase from 8 cents to 10.5 cents to pay for a new building and to borrow for a new truck in the future. Glen Alpine is requesting an increase from 8 cents to 10 cents .
» 21 new full-time positions, one part-time position changed to a full-time position and two reclassifications. The new positions include 12 additional detention positions for the new jail. The new positions will enable the jail to rent jail bed space. County departments requested a total of 53 new full-time positions, a part-time position and eight position reclassifications.
» Replace 18 county vehicles, 10 for the sheriff’s office and one ambulance for EMS.
» Implement salary range revisions for one-third of county job classifications.
» Continue the performance-based merit pay process in order to retain effective employees.
County Finance Director Margaret Pierce said she does not feel it’s prudent to do a cost of living increase as of July 1 but would like to look at it again in January, depending on sales tax and economic conditions, to consider a 1 percent increase for all county staff, Pierce said. Other things they would look at again in January is school funding, community college funding and some capital projects, she said.
The next budget meeting will be at 2 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. A public hearing on the proposed budget is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16.
