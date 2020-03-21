Burke County is buying land on U.S. 70 in the Icard area for a new trash convenience site.
The decision was announced Tuesday night at the Burke County Board of Commissioners. The board made the decision after coming out of a closed session, agreeing to purchase 17.25 acres for $148,350 and up to $30,000 for due diligence testing. That testing would include soil tests, said Burke County Manager Bryan Steen.
That does not include the cost for construction of the convenience site, which would include asphalt, concrete pads for containers and fencing, Steen said.
The property is located along U.S. 70, with one parcel consisting of 8.21 acres with a property value of $41,611. A second parcel consists of 8.27 acres and has a property value of $41,857, according to Burke County land records.
Steen said of the 17.25 acres, the county will likely use around 5 acres for the convenience site and the remaining 12.25 acres will be available for industrial development.
Burke County Commissioner Chairman Johnnie Carswell said commissioners and county staff have been talking about it and actively looking for property for over a year for a new convenience site. The current convenience site is on Rhodhiss Road, but that property is starting to sink in because it was on a previous dump site, he said. A convenience site along U.S. 70 would be easier to get to for more Burke County residents, Carswell said.
As for the remaining property being used for industrial development, Carswell said the county doesn’t have a potential company in mind. But, he said, the county wants to make that piece available for future development. It could be a good site for an entrepreneurial business, he said.
Carswell said the property has water and a sewer line is adjacent to the property.
He said the topography of the property is great and it wouldn’t need a whole lot of grading for a future site.
In other business, commissioners:
» Approved authorizing the county manager to approve emergency paid leave for county employees who have either been diagnosed with COVID-19 or have been quarantined due to the virus if the state and federal governments do not deliver on their promises. The authorization will be in effect until the pandemic has been contained.
» The consent agenda, which includes a resolution supporting establishing an Animal Services Foundation; a resolution authorizing the county manager to reduce or waive animal services fees; and to take no further action or discussion on “The Nest,” which was a proposed wedding venue and conference center at Fonta Flora County Park.
