Emily Edwards and Dakota Crump had been engaged for two years with plans to marry last Saturday at Hidden Hills on Burkemont Mountain.
After planning the wedding for two years, they weren’t going to let COVID-19 throw a wrench in their plans.
“We knew we had to do the 10 people, nobody else out of their car wedding,” said Crystal Edwards, Emily’s mother.
Crystal, who was interviewed Thursday before the wedding, said that the wedding plan had been altered to be at their church, Bible Baptist Church on Jamestown Road. Guests were to pull up around the church’s pavilion with their cars parked 6 feet away from each other.
Only 10 people, including the bride, groom, pastor and photographer, were allowed to be standing outside together for the wedding.
“We can’t throw birdseed or have the sparklers like we planned, so everybody’s going to honk their horns when they leave,” Crystal said. “We’re going to have a table for them to cut a cake where everyone can see them from their cars.”
For family members who can’t make it, the wedding was set to be livestreamed on Facebook, Crystal said.
Crystal’s aunt, who lives in Ohio, made wedding masks for the occasion for the bride and groom to wear.
“Since we can’t share in any kind of reception, we had cupcakes made and they’re going to be packaged individually so that everybody in the car will be able to get a cupcake as they depart,” she said.
Emily is a nurse at the local hospital, and has received a lot of support from her coworkers through this, Crystal said.
“That’s the first thing she said is, ‘who would have ever thought my first year out of nursing school there would be a pandemic during my wedding?’” Crystal said.
They had been planning the wedding for two years, and had plans for their flower girl, bridesmaids and groomsmen for the wedding. With the limit on mass gatherings, Emily’s goldendoodle, Maggie, was set to step in as flower girl.
“We bought a tutu for her and she’s going to have a baby’s breath wreath,” Crystal said.
Their Disney honeymoon is getting postponed in favor of a Chesterfield staycation, and a reception will be held over the summer once conditions are safe for gatherings. The Crumps plan to have a vow renewal at the original venue on April 24, 2021.
Keeping the originally planned wedding date was important to Emily because of her grandparents.
“Their 60th wedding anniversary [was Thursday],” she said. “We did it around that, spring new beginnings and starting our journey together. We’ve been engaged two years and I don’t want to postpone another year and make it three.”
It’s been stressful to redo all the plans, but Crystal said she expected it to be worth it. She described it as going through the stages of grief.
“It’s just different to plan a 200 people wedding down to 10 people,” Crystal said. “It’s going to be beautiful. Just the same, we’re going to have flowers, just everybody’s going to be in their cars.”
There’s only one thing that matters when all is said and done, Emily said.
“It’s stressful,” she said. “But at the end of the day, I’m going to be married.”
