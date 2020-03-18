GLEN ALPINE — Signs studded the grass in front of the Glen Alpine Fire Department urging support for the police department as citizens gathered in the department’s garage bay for a Board of Aldermen meeting Tuesday evening.
The meeting came just two weeks after the town’s board of aldermen voted against 24/7 police coverage on March 3. At the town’s Feb. 4 meeting, the aldermen voted to freeze a fifth police officer position for the department.
But the board has come to an agreement and voted unanimously Tuesday evening to reinstate 24/7 police coverage and unfreeze funding for the town’s fifth police officer position.
Alderman Gary Meise made a comment before reinstating police coverage was approved.
“I don’t want to stir anybody up or whatever, the 24/7 started June, no, July 1 through March 2, we had 24/7 coverage,” Meise said. “A policeman left, then we had another one to leave due to sickness and stuff, and no disrespect to the mayor, the mayor says that we will not be able to do 24/7 protection.
“Well, during that time, we had 24/7, so we were short on people, but there was times there was not 24/7. The only reason we stopped 24/7 was to have the flexibility for Rodney so he could schedule people. We wouldn’t trying to cut the throats of the private citizens, we had an employment problem, OK?”
Rodney Cox, chief of police and an alderman, asked one of his police officers when he started his position with the department. He answered July 1, 2017.
“That’s when 24/7 started,” Cox said.
Meise said he had his dates mixed up.
“We had 24/7, but there was times we were short on people and we didn’t have 24/7, does that make sense?” Meise said.
Several people in the crowd responded that it didn’t.
After all the board members voted to reinstate 24/7 coverage, applause erupted from the crowd.
Next on the agenda was unfreezing funding for the town’s fifth police position.
The move only unfroze the funding until July 1, when the new fiscal year will begin.
Mayor Bob Benfield said that unexpected sickness depleted the department’s reserve officer budget.
“What we’re going to need to do is take this fifth police officer position money, fund the fourth officer with it and our reserves until the new budget,” Benfield said. “Then this fight will probably start all over again.”
That motion also passed unanimously.
Board members also approved a meeting schedule, but Benfield said that would be tentative with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
They also approved increasing the rural fire tax rate from 8 cents to 10 cents. The rate increase does not affect people who live within the town limits of Glen Alpine.
Also approved was a job description for the town administrator position, and using grant funds to buy trash cans for the town.
