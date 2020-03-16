As of Monday afternoon, 33 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in North Carolina.
But Burke County has, so far, not had anyone test presumptively positive for the virus. A positive test is labeled presumptively positive until it is confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Lisa Moore, health education supervisor for the Burke County Health Department, said, as of Monday, 14 people in the county have been tested, with several being tested Monday.
Moore said protocol for the state lab is three to five days for test results.
On Monday, state officials said North Carolina now has supplies to test 1,300 people.
The health department said COVID-19 is a viral infection, similar to the flu, which includes cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear within two to 14 days from exposure. The COVID-19 virus is spread between people who are close in contact (within 6 feet) through respiratory droplets that come from people coughing or sneezing. The droplets land in the nose or mouths of people in close contact or could be possibly inhaled into the lungs.
Unlike some other places, no mobile testing sites have been made available in the county because there isn’t enough demand to constitute the health department doing that, Moore said.
Burke County government, in keeping with state and federal social distancing guidelines, is asking residents to maintain a 6-foot distance between them and employees of the county when visiting the tax office, health department, social services or a convenience site.
In addition, the county has limited attendance of the Tuesday evening Burke County Board of Commissioners meeting to 30 people on a first-come, first-served basis.
Burke County streams commissioners’ meetings at www.youtube.com/user/BurkeCountyNC. The meeting also will be aired on CoMPAS Cable, Spectrum Cable and will be posted to Burke County’s YouTube Channel, usually the day after the meeting, according to information from the county.
In the town of Valdese, all events at the Old Rock School have been cancelled between now and May 10. The cancellations include all private rentals and public events and the town isn’t taking any new rentals at this time until further notice, according to the town’s Facebook page.
As for the Valdese Recreation Department, has closed open gym and public swim. It will only be open for fitness center use, lap swimming and adult bowling leagues. All fitness classes are canceled for at least the next two weeks, according to town information. All senior activities will be postponed until further notice, according to the town’s Facebook page.
The recreation department has cancelled its March swim lessons session, saying participants will receive a credit for the value of the remainder of the classes to use for any future activity, rental or purchase.
The Health Department offered the following guidelines:
» Wash your hands with soap and water often. Wash for AT LEAST 20 seconds, especially after being in a public place or blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If you do not have access to soap and water, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol and cover all surfaces of your hands and rub together until dry. Do not touch your face (eyes, nose or mouth) with hands that have not been washed.
» Avoid close contact with people who are sick and put distance between yourself and others (at least 6 feet) to minimize the spread of COVID-19 within a community.
» Stay at home if you are sick to reduce the spread of any infections.
» Cover your coughs or sneezes with a tissue, then promptly throw in the trash and then wash your hands with soap and water. Pretend to be a vampire and pull the inside of your elbow to your mouth when you cough or sneeze unless your arm is not covered by clothing, then it is best to cough or sneeze into tissues.
» Wear a face mask if you are sick, especially if you are going to be around other people. If you are not sick, you DO NOT need to wear a mask unless you are caring for someone who is sick, and they are not able to wear a mask. It is not necessary for well people to wear masks and could put you at a higher risk of getting sick with something by putting on and taking off masks regularly.
» Clean and disinfect commonly touched areas often like tables, doorknobs, handles, light switches, faucets, etc.
As questions and concerns about coronavirus (COVID-19) increase across North Carolina, folks can call the Coronavirus Helpline, which is answered 24 hours a day/7 days a week, at 1-866-462-3821.
Some other online resources are:
» https://epi.dph.ncdhhs.gov/cd/diseases/2019ncov.html
» www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
