Burke County saw its positive cases of COVID-19 increase again by double digits Tuesday.
The county reported 464 positive cases on Tuesday, up from 451 cases on Monday.
Burke County’s COVID-19 dashboard says of the total number of positive cases, 165 people have now recovered from the virus.
The county is reporting that of those who have tested positive, 16 are below 10 years old. In the age group of 10 to 19 years old, 39 have tested positive. County residents between 20 and 49 years old are the group that has had the highest positive results, with a total of 268 positive cases, according to the Burke County COVID-19 dashboard. Those between 30 and 39 years old have the highest total in that age span with 108 positive cases, it says.
The county reported on Tuesday that a man in his 30s was the 16th death associated with the virus in Burke County.
Out of a total of 40 residents who have been hospitalized due to the virus, six people are hospitalized, according to the dashboard.
Community spread and close contact appears to be the biggest reasons for the continued increasing positive cases, according to the dashboard.
With 400 positive cases, the Morganton area has the highest number of positive cases in Burke County, but cases have grown in other areas of the county, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The Valdese area now has 15 cases, the Connelly Springs area has six cases, Drexel has four cases and Hildebran has six cases, according to NCDHHS.
Also on Tuesday, an additional inmate at Foothills Correctional Institution has tested positive for the virus. The News Herald has previously reported that one inmate had tested positive, bringing the facility’s total to two positive cases. The state has reported that, so far, six inmates have been tested and four of those were negative.
There have been outbreaks of the virus in two nursing homes in Burke County.
On Tuesday, the state reported that Autumn Care has not added any new cases. The facility has had eight positive cases and one death. The reported positive cases were split evenly between residents and staff members.
At Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation, there has been a total of 89 positive cases, with 57 residents and 32 staff members contracting the virus. The facility has had 12 deaths associated with the virus, according to the latest state report.
An outbreak of COVID-19 at Case Farms has previously been reported and on Tuesday, the company had all of its employees tested for the virus, according to WSOC-TV reports.
Lisa Moore, public information officer for Burke County, confirmed Case Farms was having testing done but she said the health department is not doing the testing.
But the county health department does plan to do some widespread testing today (Wednesday) in the eastern part of Burke County.
The department is hosting a targeted first-come, first-serve drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic at East Burke Middle School parking lot from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Burke County residents living in towns from Valdese to the eastern county line, according to information from the county.
The county is asking that people do not line up early for the testing. Gates will open at 9 a.m. and close at 2:30 p.m. People should follow directions and the county is reminding people they may be in their car for a long time and there will be no access to any bathrooms during the testing clinic.
Those seeking testing will need to bring their driver’s license and insurance card if they have insurance coverage, the county says. Those tested are required to self-isolate (stay at home and do not go out for any reason) until the test produces a negative result. They also need to self-isolate within their homes from other family members.
For more information about the clinic, call 828-764-9388.
State and local health officials have reminded people that as testing increases, the number of positive cases will likely increase.
Burke County health officials have said the infection continues to spread within the county due to people continuing to gather together in large groups in close contact and for longer periods of time. Positive individuals within the community are both symptomatic and asymptomatic.
“Now is not the time to go back to doing the activities as you did them before,” a release from the county says.
NCDHHS reported 921 deaths associated with COVID-19 and 29,889 positive cases of the novel virus. It reported that 716 people in the state are hospitalized due to the virus.
