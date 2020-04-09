Burke County’s positive cases of COVID-19 has increased to 42 on Thursday. The county’s positive cases on Wednesday was 34. Of the 42 positive cases in Burke County, 28 are at Grace Heights Health & Rehabilitation, said Lisa Moore, public information officer for the county. Of the 28, 16 are residents and 12 are workers, she said. One of the county’s positive cases was earlier reported at Autumn Care of Drexel nursing home. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services shows that Burke County now has more cases than any of its surrounding counties and more than even Buncombe County. Buncombe’s population was 261,191 as of July 2019, while Burke’s population was 90,485, according to the U.S. Census. Burke County officials have been pleading with residents to follow Gov. Roy Cooper’s Stay-At-Home order, only going out for reasons such as groceries, medications or to work for those who are deemed essential. Lisa Moore, public information officer for Burke County, reminded folks on Thursday that while Easter is a time to spend with church members, family and friends, this Easter will look different. “It is imperative that church goers please not congregate together and listen to Easter services live streamed, You Tube, etc., and eat together as a family,” a release from Moore said. “Do not have any Easter egg hunts except with your family in your own yard (less than 10 people) and not a neighborhood or community egg hunt.” Caldwell County reported three additional cases on Thursday, bring its total to 15 positive cases of COVID-19, with eight patients recovered. McDowell County also reported three additional positive cases on Thursday, bringing its total to 16, according to The McDowell News. Catawba County reported 29 cases on Thursday, according to the Hickory Daily Record. Visit this YouTube link for an important Video Public Service Announcement message to Burke County residents: https://youtu.be/_MrU_tobYPE. Residents who experience an emergency should continue to call 911. All callers, should be prepared to answer basic medical screening questions regardless of the nature of the call for the safety of first responders. For those who want to report violations of the governor’s Stay-at-Home order or restrictions on mass gatherings, should not call the EOC or 911, but contact the communications center administrative line at 828-437-1911. A public information line is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to answer questions related to COVID-19 at 828-764-9388. After hours, questions can be directed to N.C. Public Information line at 866-462-3821.
Lisa Moore, please give us a map of the community spread! Rutherford County and Cleveland County have provided this to their citizens.
