Burke County added new positive cases to its COVID-19 total on Sunday.
The county reported 548 positive cases on Sunday, up from 537 cases on Saturday.
There were 532 positive cases on Friday and 514 positive cases on Thursday.
The county COVID-19 dashboard says 198 people who have tested positive have recovered. It says eight people are currently hospitalized due to the virus.
The Burke County Health Department says positive cases consist of traveling, congregate living and community spread.
The county reported its 18th death on Saturday.
The county dashboard says that 22 children under the age of 10 and 48 children between the ages of 10 and 19 have tested positive for the novel virus. The age group that has seen the most positive cases are those between the ages of 30 and 39 with 126 cases. The age group that has seen the next-highest number of positive cases are those between the ages of 20 and 29 with 97 cases.
A release from Burke County on Sunday says the state has increased testing to include:
» Anyone who has attended a mass gathering, including a protest.
» Anyone who works in a setting at higher risk of exposure such as a grocery store, restaurant, gas station or child care program.
» People who live or work in high-risk settings such as long-term facilities, homeless shelters,
correctional facilities (jails, prisons, etc) or food processing facilities.
The county is reminding people to practice the three Ws: WEAR — a cloth face covering when out in public and in places where you cannot physically distance yourself from others, WAIT — at least 6 feet from others everywhere you are and WASH — hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if you do not have access to soap and water.
Also on Sunday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported there have been nearly 1,000 deaths, reporting a total of 996 across the state. It reported 35,546 positive cases and that 696 people are currently hospitalized.
The Burke County Public Information Line number has been changed to 828-764-9168. Do not call the previous number at 828764-9388.
