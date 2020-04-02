COVID-19 has now entered several prisons in North Carolina.
On Thursday, Commissioner of Prisons Todd Ishee reported during a news conference that the state prison system now has four positive cases of COVID-19. Ishee said there was one case at Caledonia Correctional Institution, two at Neuse Correctional Institution and one at Johnston Correctional Institution.
All four of the people are in isolation, he said. Contact tracing is also underway to identify those who may have had unprotected contact with the inmates within 6 feet over a span of 10 minutes, according to information from the prison system. Those individuals will be monitored and tested for COVID-19 as warranted, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, the information said.
In addition, four employees have been infected with COVID-19. The department continues to monitor the changing and evolving situation, Ishee said.
As of Tuesday, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said it has taken additional action at all of the state’s prisons. Those actions include:
Medical screenings initiated for all staff entering a prison, including temperature checks with no-touch thermometers. Entry to a prison is being denied to anyone with a temperature of 100 degrees or more, has symptoms of respiratory illness or who has been exposed in the past 14 days to anyone who is suspected or diagnosed with COVID-19.
A 14-day quarantine period, in addition to previously enacted medical screening, has been instituted for all incoming offenders from the county jails to improve efforts to prevent the introduction of COVID-19 to the prison system.
Washable masks are being made at a rate of 6,000 per week and masks are on their way to all sites where there have been cases. Masks also are on their way to offender populations throughout the prison system.
For the past month, offenders throughout the prison system with fevers, coughs and symptoms of respiratory illness have been quarantined from the prison general population. In addition, new offenders to the state prison system are quarantined for 14 days following initial medical screening for potential COVID-19 symptoms, in order to prevent the introduction of the virus into a facility.
Orders have been placed for personal protective equipment and face shields and masks are being made, as well as protective gowns, according to information from the prison system.
