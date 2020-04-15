Burke County health officials reported the fifth death in the county related to COVID-19 and are asking people to heed the state’s stay-at-home order.
The county also reported three new positive cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases in Burke to 63.
Health department officials say they were notified Wednesday that another resident’s death was related to COVID-19. The woman had been hospitalized and died Wednesday morning from complications associated with the virus. The patient was in her 70s with underlying health conditions.
“Our hearts are broken for the friends and family of this individual,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “We are pleading for residents to take extra precautions to protect themselves and the most vulnerable residents at risk like our elderly and those with underlying health conditions.”
Health officials say the death is a stark reality that COVID-19 is a serious virus and a potential risk for those most vulnerable within the community.
Some of the positive cases have been at long-term care facilities, mainly at Grace Heights Health & Rehabilitation in Morganton.
But the health department plans to no longer release information to the public on outbreaks at long-term care facilities.
Burke County Health Department Director Rebecca McLeod said Wednesday the decision was made because the information is too identifiable. She said people who work at the facilities have reported being harassed and threatened when they have been out in public wearing their uniforms. She said facilities also have been getting harassing phone calls as well.
McLeod said a lot of people are complaining to the state about bullying and the stigma attached when someone is positive for the virus.
McLeod said she has told staff at facilities not to wear their work uniforms when they have to be out in public. She said it is the facilities’ responsibility to release information on outbreaks to family members.
McLeod said public health is contacting all the people who have been around a person with the virus.
She said the health department will continue to report the total positive cases and factual information to prevent the spread of the virus.
“It’s a very fluid situation and a once-in-a-lifetime event that we’re trying to get right.”
McLeod said people are doing a great job staying at home, for the most part. However, people need to stop going to family gatherings and don’t go around people who are sick, she said.
She said there have been families in other states that have lost multiple family members after large family groups have gathered for an event.
McLeod said people should not congregate in large family groups for things such as baby showers, weddings, reunions or other large family gatherings. Gatherings should be less than 10 people and those gathered should keep a 6-foot distance from others, she said.
For those who test positive, Burke County Health Department officials say it is extremely important to isolate somewhere at home away from other family members to reduce the chances of them getting the infection. Also, do not share bathrooms, utensils and other items, and extensive cleaning and disinfecting of all surfaces and utensils in the home should be done.
County health officials reminded people to abide by Gov. Roy Cooper’s Stay-At-Home order, practice social distancing, wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. People also should avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, avoid close contact with people who are sick, stay home if sick, cover a cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash, clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces, according to information from the health department.
Catawba County reported 38 positive cases on Wednesday and has previously reported one death.
McDowell County reported an additional case of the virus on Wednesday, bringing its total to 19, according to The McDowell News. The newspaper reported that health officials there said three of the people were hospitalized, with two being discharged and one still remaining in the facility. There have been 234 people tested and 195 negative results, with 20 pending tests results, The McDowell News reported.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 117 deaths related to COVID-19 and 5,123 positive cases on Wednesday. It reported 431 people hospitalized due to the virus across 93 counties in the state.
