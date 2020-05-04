The following charges were served on Sunday, April 12:
» Brodus James Jackson, 32, of 2402 S. Sterling St., Room 122, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 29.
» Olivia Shadae Surratt, 29, of 112 Quail Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for June 29.
The following charges were served on Monday, April 13:
» Fred Anderson Phillips, 59, of 4811 Frank Barus Ave., 4, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Sept. 28.
» Johnny Marco Bristol, 52, of 1240 Avery Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Deborah Ann Kincaid, 58, of 1520 Berkley St. S.W., Apt. B8, in Lenoir, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor larceny and possession of schedule VI controlled substances. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Aug. 26.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, April 14:
» Michael Aaron Bernstein, 19, of 1500 S & B Farm Road, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and underage possession of alcohol. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for July 13.
» Joshua Keith Bartlet, 33, of 3260 Curly Fish Camp Road, in Icard, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and two counts of misdemeanor probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 8.
» William Everette Lucas, 38, of 141 Pearson Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was issued a $1,000 unsecured bond. His trial date was set for July 10.
» Daniel Alyce Lucus, 31, of 115 Sherwood Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor domestic criminal trespassing. She was issued a $1,000 unsecured bond. Her trial date was set for July 10.
» Haily Lauren Moose, 31, of 500 1/2 E. Meeting St., in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespassing. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Oct. 7.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, April 15:
» Ava Marie Horton, 22, of 4749 Petra Mill Road, in Granite Falls, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Aug. 12.
» Tonya Loretta Biggerstaff, 42, of 2665 Mill Race Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Aug. 26.
» Trever Steel Suttles, 23, of 110 Brookside Lane, in Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of breaking or entering into vehicles and larceny after breaking or entering and one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $18,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 29.
» Wesley Brian Hughes, 48, of 4714 Tallent Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespassing. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Sept. 16.
» Trever Steel Suttles, 23, of 110 Brookside Lane, in Morganton, was charged with felony breaking or entering into vehicles. He was served at the Burke County jail where he was being held pending other charges. He was issued an additional $25,000 secured bond.
» Jesse Joe Potter, 30, of 4186 Gaines St., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor attempted breaking or entering and second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 19.
» Matthew Jordan Johnson, 27, of 7556 Spann Hill Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female and communicating threats. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Aug. 5.
» Alfredo De Jesus Lopez, 22, of 220 Morgan Drive, 1, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for June 17.
The following charges were served on Thursday, April 16:
» Wilmer Aldair Ramirez, 22, of 108 Ross St., D, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for June 17.
» Roger Kenneth Whitlock, 38, of 116 Lowman St., 2, in Rutherford College, was charged with two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretense. He was issued a $10,000 unsecured bond and released. His trial date was set for June 1.
» Matthew Cordarro English, 31, of 3305 Junior Fox Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.
» Nicole Fontanete Smith, 35, of 807 W. Union St., E, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for July 13.
» Douglas Allen Shuford, 20, of 7566 Spann Hill Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Aug. 5.
» Felicity Lynn Pierce, 20, of 7566 Spann Hill Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Aug. 5.
» Alexander Andrew Amos, 27, of 3950 Berry Road, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Aug. 5.
» Candace Ann Coffey, 29, of 58 Flynn Road, in Marion, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $34,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for June 22.
» Casey Patrick Chesek, 31, of 2363 Starnes St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats and injury to real property. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for July 29.
» Treasure Danielle Kelly, 28, of 2363 Starnes St., Lot 4, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor injury to real property. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for July 29.
The following charges were served on Friday, April 17:
» Jonathan David Lynn Jr., 45, of 1931 Tucker St., in Hickory, was charged with two felony counts of possession of stolen goods and one felony count each of possession of burglary tools, larceny of a firearm, larceny after breaking or entering and possession of a firearm by felon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $80,000 secured bond.
» Rondal Preston Townsend, 51, of 4063 Caitlins Way, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor cyberstalking. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for July 21.
» Ricky Dean Jackson, 52, of 149 Frog Hollow Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Aug. 21.
» Emaane Neahmiah Killian, 18, of 307 Resaca St. N.W., in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Oct. 9.
» Alisha Renae Clay, 25, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and possession of schedule III controlled substances. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Aug. 26.
» Gregory Scott Moore, 53, of 125 Frank Allman Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and two counts of misdemeanor possession of schedule II controlled substances. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Oct. 17.
The following charges were served on Saturday, April 18:
» Abigail Moody, 27, of 2144 Satterwhite Circle, in Granite Falls, was charged with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for June 1.
» Greg Andrew Welch, 36, of 8364 Cedar St., 1, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,041 secured bond.
» Amy Jane Vinson, 45, of 1466 Kennedy Drive, C, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for June 1.
» Christian A. Murray, 22, of 906 Jamestown Road, B204, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 12.
» Brandon Edward Revis, 46, of 785 Arrowhead Trail, in Marion, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Sept. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.