Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from arrest and incident reports publicly available at area law-enforcement agencies. If your name appears here and your case was dismissed or you were cleared of the crime, let us know by calling Editor Lisa Wall at 828-432-8939 or by emailing editor@morganton.com.
The following charges were served on Sunday, April 19:
» Daris Leon Weaver, 26, of 811 Vine Arden Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of schedule VI controlled substances. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Sept. 14.
» Charles Lee Reed, 40, of 811 Vine Arden Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond.
» Carrisa Lynn Lochbaum, 28, of 107 Forrest Hill Drive, Apt. B, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Aug. 3.
» Benjamin Martin Vasquez, 41, of 104 Burkemont Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation and three counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $109,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 1.
» Nicholas Eugene Bollinger, 28, of 1832 Hilferty Road, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for June 10.
The following charges were served on Monday, April 20:
» Tyler Joe Martin, 23, of 3608 Artee Road, in Shelby, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for July 15.
» Stewart Brandon Mullins, 43, of 3212 Wike Road, in Catawba, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats and injury to personal property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and held on a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for July 15.
» Winfred Gregory Earls, 49, of 102 1st Ave. N.E., B, in Hickory, was charged with felony first or second-degree forced burglary and felony larceny after breaking or entering. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
» Scottie Alan Keith Frady, 23, of 240 Proctor Knob Road, in Marion, was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Aug. 3.
» Kelly Christina Bess, 42, of 469 Smawley St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for June 1.
» Amanda Lamoureux Bowman, 40, of 203 Forest Hill St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a weapon by felon and four felony counts of obtaining property by false pretense. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $40,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for June 1.
» Barry Lenn White, 32, of 2269 Conley Road, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 8.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, April 21:
» Kory Janice Reene` Coffey, 27, of 2363 Starnes St., Lot 2, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. Her trial date was set for June 8.
» Robert Elmore Sprouse, 30, of 2363 Starnes St., Lot 4, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for June 8.
» Domonic Constantine Williams, 38, of 151 Stonebridge Drive, G, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving during revocation, speeding to elude arrest and fictitious registration plate. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 22.
» Rusty Blu Lynn, 41, of 9027 Waterloo St., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for July 24.
» Dustin Lee Flynn, 30, of 675 Zion Hill Road, in Marion, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Aug. 19.
» Michael Frank Weedman, 26, of 51 Overlook Park Drive, in Marion, was charged with misdemeanor domestic criminal trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for July 10.
» Samantha Danielle Norton, 27, of 4287 Valley Trail Crossing, in Morganton, was charged with six misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply and five misdemeanor counts of probation violation. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $48,500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for July 24.
» Mary Elizabeth Ervin, 25, of 3976 Causby Drive, Lot 12, in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and one misdemeanor count each of child abuse, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, injury to personal property and second-degree trespassing. She was issued a $2,000 secured bond and released. Her trial date was set for Sept. 16.
» Stewart Brandon Mullins, 43, of 3212 Wike Road, in Catawba, was charged with misdemeanor violating a domestic violence protection order. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending other charges. He was issued an additional $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 21.
» Johnny Lee Brown, 47, of 100 Hill Top Ave., A, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 29.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, April 22:
» Phillip Nicholas Jones, 30, of 131 Stephens Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 29.
» Bill Casey Hinson, 43, of 7458 Burke County Line Road, in Hickory, was charged with one felony count each of breaking or entering, larceny after breaking or entering and possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $30,000 secured bond.
» Robert Vernon Borock, 44, of 129 Sterling Forest Drive, C, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violating a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for May 13.
» Dakota Ray Smith, 18, of 4591 Mount Gilead Church Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. . He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 15.
» Chico Lamont Bivens, 43, of 314 Fletcher St., Lot 1, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 26.
The following charges were served on Thursday, April 23:
» Jeffrey Dennis Stone, 64, of 109 Grandview Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for Aug. 24.
» Travis Montray Roseboro, 36, of 1515 S. Sterling St., B, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was issued a $2,000 unsecured bond and released. His trial date was set for Sept. 16.
The following charges were served on Friday, April 24:
» Ronald Lee Butler, 47, of 1595 Kennedy Drive, Apt. D, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Sept. 16.
» Julie Marie Bourque, 49, of 1595 Kennedy Drive, Apt. D, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. Her trial date was set for Sept. 16.
The following charges were served on Saturday, April 25:
» Douglas Herman Saunders, 34, of 412 West D St., in Morganton, was charged with two felony counts each of motor vehicle theft and possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $30,000 secured bond.
» Richard Dayton Clawson, 54, of 8847 Spring Meadow Drive, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 1.
» Leonard Steven Creasy, 35, of 1794 Greenlee Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 5.
» Jennifer Brooke Laws, 40, of 1301 Jamestown Road, in Morganton, was charged with two felony counts each of breaking or entering a motor vehicle, larceny, motor vehicle theft and possession of stolen goods. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.