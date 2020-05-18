Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from arrest and incident reports publicly available at area law-enforcement agencies. If your name appears here and your case was dismissed or you were cleared of the crime, let us know by calling Editor Lisa Wall at 828-432-8939 or by emailing editor@morganton.com.
The following charges were served on Sunday, April 26:
» Mitchell Todd Bowman, 46, of 1250 Barger Home Place, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear and larceny. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a combined $500 cash bond and $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 10.
The following charges were served on Monday, April 27:
» Christopher James Gilliam, 32, of Hendersonville Shelter, in Hendersonville, was charged with felony identity theft. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending other charges. He was issued an additional $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 1.
» Michael Allen Leonard, 26, of 3186 High Peak Mountain Road, Trailer 20, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor assault. He was served by a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for June 24.
» Adam Dwayne Branch, 33, of 254 N. Anderson St., in Morganton, was charged with felony breaking or entering and felony larceny after breaking or entering. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Jonathon Taylor Goforth, 35, of 3131 9th Street Drive N.E., Unit 56, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Aug. 11.
» Joshua Allen Adams, 38, of 133 Sterling Forest Drive, G, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 14.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, April 28:
» Scott Devon Hemphill, 36, of Rose Terrace, in Charlotte, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 24.
» Kenneth Earl Buchanan, 30, of 4251 Pops Buchanan Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule VI controlled substances and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.
» Gary Dean Childers, 62, of 2438 Conley Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for July 22.
» William Alexander Conley, 57, of 107 Branch St., in Morganton, was charged with felony speeding to elude arrest and one misdemeanor count each of driving the wrong way on a dual lane highway, driving while impaired, driving left of center, driving during revocation and speeding. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $13,500 secured bond.
» Neal Joseph Brown, 30, of 3365 Enola Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for July 20.
» Ronald David Rumley Jr., 21, of 78 Flounder Circle, Trailer 5, in Marion, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of safe movement violation, driving during revocation and possession of schedule VI controlled substances. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Aug. 11.
» Brandon Chase Benham, 31, of 1845 16th Ave. S.W., in Hickory, was charged with felony probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Donald Harry Cascell, 35, of 2066 Coffey Road, in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $700 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 11.
» Toney Dwayne Brackett, 37, of 417 Carbon City Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 26.
» Devante Jamal Staples, 23, of 2006 Old NC 18, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 19.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, April 29:
» David Ray Parker, 55, of 7901 Houston Ave., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Aug. 3.
» Jeremy John Simonetti, 39, of 119 Buff Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was issued a $1,500 unsecured bond. His trial date was set for July 20.
» Christina Nicole Knotts, 38, of 4450 Conservation Camp Road, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $500 secured bond and released. Her trial date was set for Aug. 19.
» Brandon Riley Carswell, 29, of 119 Berry St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and injury to personal property. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Aug. 19.
» Calvin Serpico Vincent, 43, of 3515 High Peak Valley, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for July 28.
» Valerie Marie Moreau, 59, of 134 Fiddlers Court, in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for July 29.
» Ricky Lynn Bryan, 54, of 7901 Houston Ave., in Hickory, was charged with two out of county misdemeanor warrants. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for June 8.
» Jeffrey Dennis Stone, 64, of 109 Grandview Ave., in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts each of stalking and second-degree trespassing and one count each of misdemeanor secretly peeping into an occupied room and breaking or entering. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 5.
» Brandon Jerel Ervin, 34, of 2657 NC 126, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for July 7.
» Travis Dustin Buff, 39, of 404 Garrou Ave. S.E., in Valdese, was charged with two counts each of felony breaking or entering into a vehicle and misdemeanor larceny of property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Thursday, April 30:
» Jason Christopher Dietz, 33, of 1102 22nd St. N.E., 605, in Hickory, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance in a prison or jail. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 1.
» Jonathan Paul Holtsclaw, 35, of 4248 Scott Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving during revocation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 10.
» Darrell Allen Hawkins, 54, of 5152 Dysartsville Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. . He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 19.
» William Ray Strickland, 33, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor damage to personal property. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for June 24.
» Larry Shannon Braswell, 37, of 4044 Owens Mountain Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of stolen goods and misdemeanor driving during revocation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
» Chante Nicola A. Davis, 30, of 2147 S. Sterling St., in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor probation violation. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for July 15.
» Tristan Douglas Coffey, 21, of 2520 Smokey Creek Road, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 3.
» Clifford Adam Collins, 27, of 236 Shuffler Road, Lot A, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of a schedule II controlled substance. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for July 27.
The following charges were served on Friday, May 1:
» Keisha Dawn Reep, 33, of 5334 Hayes Water Road, in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor possession of schedule II, III, IV controlled substances and one count each of possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,500 secured bond.
» James Smith, 30, of 103 Sageview Lane, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending other charges. He was issued an additional $3,000 unsecured bond. His trial date was set for June 1.
» Bethany Susanne Kelly, 45, of 4049 U.S. 64, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespassing. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Sept. 30.
» Jennifer Brooke Laws, 41, of 4670 Crystal Creek Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor breaking or entering. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Aug. 19.
» Wael Ali Hafez, 53, of 4040 U.S. 64, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Sept. 30.
» Sanford Hillman Bradshaw, 63, of 4231 Bluebird Drive, 4b, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury. He was issued a $2,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for Aug. 26.
» Zachary Aaron Roach, 54, of 1635 Butler Hills Road, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault by pointing a gun, communicating threats and injury to personal property. He was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for Aug. 14.
» Jada Kylelynn Jackson, 31, of 4672 Western Ave., in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Sept. 13.
» Benny John Hudson, 53, of 4755 Huffmans View Trail, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule VI controlled substances, misdemeanor possession of schedule VI controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Christopher William Hoskins, 38, of 11 London Court, in Brevard, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of following too closely, failure to maintain lane control, open container after consuming and driving while impaired. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for Sept. 9.
» Desmond Lee Jefferson, 28, of 1014 Snow Crest Trail, in Durham, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Sept. 14.
» Matias Matias Miguel, 18, of 103-E 1st St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and driving after consuming alcohol while being less than 21 years of age. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for Sept. 14.
The following charges were served on Saturday, May 2:
» Robert Stephen Jolly, 45, of 4758 Miller Bridge Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor cyberstalking. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for July 15.
