Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from arrest and incident reports publicly available at area law-enforcement agencies. If your name appears here and your case was dismissed or you were cleared of the crime, let us know by calling Editor Lisa Wall at 828-432-8939 or by emailing editor@morganton.com.
The following charges were served on Sunday, April 5:
» Devante Jamal Staples, 23, of 132 Air Park Drive, Lot 8, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Aug. 5.
» Isaiah Tyrell Camp, 20, of 146 Clay St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $1,500 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for Aug. 10.
» Krystal Renee Johnson, 33, of 57 W. Seagle St., in Marion, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for May 4.
» Seneca Ashley Caldwell, 37, of 3935 Snowhill Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 cash bond. Her trial date was set for June 4.
» Daniel Lee Cook, 40, of 8274 Virginia Pine Circle, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 4.
» Kimberly Dawn Lail, 23, of 279 Lake Mountain Drive, in Marion, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for May 11.
The following charges were served on Monday, April 6:
» Tyra Lina `E Bolden, 19, of 6118 N.C. 126, in Nebo, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and second-degree trespassing. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Aug. 5.
» Leandra Hamm, 33, of 6118 N.C. 126, in Nebo, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Aug. 5.
» John Michael Blair, 25, of 218 Pleasant View Loop, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for June 22.
» Mary Elizabeth Brown, 31, of 304 Arnold Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,500 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, April 7:
» Benjamin Ray Sutton, 43, of 103 Catawba Trace, E, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female and domestic disturbance. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Aug. 10.
» Britney Nicole Cantrell, 25, of 2300 U.S. Highway 70 W., in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor possession of schedule II, III, IV controlled substances. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Aug. 14.
» April Dawn Hembree, 44, of 305 W. Union St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and injury to personal property. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for June 26.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, April 8:
» Stoney Jovaun Pritchard, 38, of 8166 Wards Gap Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to pay monies. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for July 20.
» Jeffery Alexander Clark, 60, of 2609 N.C. 181 N., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor worthless check. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for June 23.
» Richard Todd Frady, 36, of 5142 Smawley Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and two counts of felony possession of schedule II controlled substances and . He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a combined $21,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 20.
» Jennifer Nicole West, 47, of 3689 Don Johnson Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Aug. 4.
» Austin Blake Harwood, 20, of 303 Fletcher St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Aug. 12.
» Michael Dwane Williams, 22, of 1740 2nd Ave. S.W., in Hickory, was charged with felony first or second-degree forced burglary. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Thursday, April 9:
» Leo Deodato Edmondson, 45, of 215 Glendale St., A4, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of cocaine with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and felony maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place for drugs or controlled substances. He was issued a $6,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for June 1.
» Zakiyyah Laurice Rasheed, 33, of 1648 Dulatown Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance in a prison or jail. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for June 29.
» Emillio Jesus Villareal, 22, of 5873 Jenkins Road, Lot 17, in Morganton, was charged with felony intimidating or interfering with a witness. He was served at the Burke-County Jail where he was being held pending other charges. He was issued an additional $15,000 secured bond.
» Joseph Harry Carson, 56, of 2017 Rader Circle, in Morganton, was charged with two counts of felony sex offender registry violations. He was transported to the Burke County Jail.
» John Benjamin Summey, 43, of 104 Old Colony Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 4.
» Brittney Dawn Branch, 31, of 4558 Homestead Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Aug. 26.
» Elbert Gerald McGimpsey, 51, of 4089 Snowhill Church Road, Lot 1, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for July 10.
» Charlisa Terelle Kincaid, 50, of 2795 Willowtree Church Ave., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of larceny, first-degree trespassing and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Aug. 26.
» James Alexander Keller, 35, of 100 Bravard St., in Rutherford College, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail. His trial date was set for Aug. 3.
» James Phillip Robinson, 22, of 2346 Pax Hill Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor misuse of the emergency 911 system. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for July 13.
The following charges were served on Friday, April 10:
» Levi Elliot Hudson, 30, of 3093 Flat Gap Road, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female and communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for July 13.
» Jessie Ryan Hudson, 32, of 210-B 26th St. S.W., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Aug. 3.
» Amanda Dawn Silver, 33, of 1631 Zion Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony breaking or entering and felony larceny after breaking or entering. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Saturday, April 11:
» Shawn Patrick Abee, 43, of 3211 Clark Loop, in Morganton, was charged with felony probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 8.
