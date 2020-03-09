Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from arrest and incident reports publicly available at area law-enforcement agencies. If your name appears here and your case was dismissed or you were cleared of the crime, let us know by calling Editor Lisa Wall at 828-432-8939 or by emailing editor@morganton.com.
The following charges were served on Sunday, February 16:
» Brandon Kyle McNeil, 43, of 156 Hull Road, in Marion, was charged with felony first-degree burglary and misdemeanor possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Francisco Yang, 39, of 1934 Carpenter Cabin Drive, in Charlotte, was charged with four misdemeanor counts of failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 9.
» Sammi Michelle Pollard, 45, of 1950 Roberts Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for April 1.
» Donald Solomon Fox, 27, of 4520 Fox Drive, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony breaking or entering and felony larceny after breaking or entering. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Cynthia Lynn Patton, 51, of 3099 Cook Road, in Drexel, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,500 secured bond.
» Lacey Wayne Teague Jr., 29, of 8321 Tom Smith Ave., Trailer 8, in Connelly Springs, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply and one count each of misdemeanor assault on a female, communicating threats and larceny. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $9,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 30.
» Warren Lawrence Branch, 22, of 3340 Plateau Road, in Newton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold plus an additional $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 16.
» Makayla Ann Friday, 18, of 1413 4th St. S.W., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for May 13.
The following charges were served on Monday, February 17:
» Robert Elmore Sprouse, 30, of 2363 Starnes St., Lot 4, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for March 6.
» Natasha Lynn Anthony, 38, of Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor assault on a governmental official and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for March 25.
» Joseph Cory Choate, 38, of 111 Main St., in Granite Falls, was charged with two felony counts of breaking or entering and one felony count each of possession of schedule II controlled substances, larceny and larceny after breaking or entering. He was also charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female, battery on an unborn child, communicating threats and injury to personal property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $16,000 secured bond.
» Nicole Renee Howard, 38, of 51 39th St. N.W., in Hickory, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Andrew Lee Cole, 37, of 5484 Miller Bridge Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with two counts of felony possession of a firearm by felon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
» Gloria Lynn Hensley, 53, of 4439 Sugar Loaf Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Jeffrey Scott Sellars, 46, of 2466 Hartland Trail, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 11.
» Amanda Chanel Burkes, 42, of 2716 Warlick Church Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for March 13.
» Justin Matthew Bryant, 29, of 2994 Conner Circle, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and one misdemeanor count each of larceny, possession of schedule III controlled substances, possession of schedule IV controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,000 secured bond.
» Heath Earl Eaton, 38, of 2155 Hudspeth Road, in Catawba, was charged with felony failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 9.
» Brian Keith Stamey, 45, of 3979 Leger Road, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $815 cash bond. His trial date was set for March 2.
» Cody Dylan Barrier, 18, of 2736 Connelly Church St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony breaking or entering and felony larceny after breaking or entering. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 9.
» Casey Lashea Henderson, 24, of 7302 Nolden Creek Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for March 18.
» Gerren Rasheem Wilkins, 24, of 3552 McKesson Road, in Glen Alpine, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for March 30.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, February 18:
» Justin Alexander Rudisill, 31, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 18.
» Brayan Jesus Gomez, 19, of 100 Ross St., Trailer C, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 3.
» Chris Leeallen Crump, 59, of 5787 Sugar Loaf Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with two counts of felony possession of schedule II controlled substances and one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
» Graham Anthony Patterson, 30, of 4041 Piney Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Scottie Aaron McFalls, 54, of 3641 Piedmont Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for March 9.
» Kevin Lee Huffman, 52, of 4650 Mount Hebron Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with one count each of felony sell or deliver methamphetamine, felony maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place for drugs or controlled substances and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
» Toney Dwayne Brackett, 36, of 1986 U.S. 70 W., Lot 2, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for March 16.
» Zyan Rahiem Logan, 20, of 202 Cascade St., in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,500 secured bond.
» Gregory Scott Clark, 51, of 100 Goins Drive S.E., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond.
» Michael Wayne Jackson, 45, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor littering. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 4.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, February 19:
» Braxton Keymari Grant, 22, of 3587 Smith Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for March 13.
» Nicolas Nyray Johnson, 18, of 3587 Smith Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for March 13.
» Paul Johnson, 64, of 3587 Smith Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for March 13.
» Almanza Eric Nava, 19, of 8957 Bridges Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for March 13.
» Adrian Branch Johnston, 32, of 2483 Watts St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. . He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 4.
» Scott Everette Dennie, 47, of 100 2nd Ave. S.W., in Hildebran, was charged with one felony count each of breaking or entering, larceny after breaking or entering and possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Joslyn Mackenzie Grant, 21, of 3587 Smith Road, in Morganton, was charged with three counts of misdemeanor simple assault. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for March 13.
» Gary Lee Harris, 30, of 4881 Mounira Ave., in Hickory, was charged with felony larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 9.
» Tim Meroney, 55, of 8345 Old N.C. 10, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for March 4.
» Billy Lamour Jones, 41, of 200 Linville St., B, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances and felony altering, destroying or stealing evidence of criminal conduct. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
» Curtis Joe Davis, 36, of 111 Curtis St., H, in Morganton, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Stacy Alan Clinton, 39, of 4759 Miller Bridge Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with one count each of felony larceny, felony possession of stolen goods and misdemeanor communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $35,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Thursday, February 20:
» Keelan Jaydalee Triplett, 18, of 5412 Johnson Bridge Road, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for May 13.
» Carlos Alberto Bonilla, 49, of 123 Pine St., in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor simple assault and communicating threats. He was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Lance Carroll Winkler, 32, of 500 E. Meeting St., C, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $500 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for March 23.
» John Anthony Pons Jr., 42, of 4818 Ridge Crest Road, in Gastonia, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond.
» Seth Dixon Stepp, 30, of 5540 Van Horn Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Dekota Ryan Pettry, 20, of 3916 Sherwood Heights Road, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor noise ordinance violation and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 2.
The following charges were served on Friday, February 21:
» Tory Jerome Benjamin, 21, of 306 Center St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of expired vehicle inspection, driving during revocation and driving while impaired. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 18.
» Michael Glanville, 49, of 302 W. Union St., B, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 29.
» Curtise McCoy Trivette, 29, of 104 Brown Ave., in Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of a schedule III controlled substance and second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.
» Matthew Alexander Worry, 45, of 4701 Persimmon Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony larceny by employee. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 30.
» Bridget Elaine Jenkins, 40, of 1802 Hillock Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a school attendance law. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for March 25.
» Stacy Alan Clinton, 39, of 4759 Miller Bridge Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony speeding to elude arrest. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Caimen Gage Williams, 20, of 5206 Laurel Haven Ave., in Morganton, was charged with two felony counts each of breaking or entering and larceny after breaking or entering. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 30.
» Jason Matthew Basnett, 42, of 4080 Nick Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony manufacturing a schedule VI controlled substance and felony possession of a firearm by felon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 30.
» Christopher Allen Tadlock, 47, of 6323 George Hildebran Drive, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony injury to property to obtain nonferrous metal. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Samantha Leigh Bowman, 29, of 311 Randolph St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for March 25.
» Bridget Nicole Logan, 42, of 4486 Gouge Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for March 12.
» Brandon Kyle McNeil, 43, of 156 Hull Road, in Marion, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $12,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 2.
» Melissa Renee Webb, 40, of 4935 Charlie Crawley Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for March 25.
» Matthew Carl Winner Sr., 41, of 900 Pineburr Ave. S.E., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for March 13.
» Michael James Chapman, 49, of 2724 Mill Race Road, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony larceny by destroying antitheft device, misdemeanor larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Saturday, February 22:
» Casey McCall Reid, 30, of 3625 Waterberry Lane, in Hudson, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. He was granted a custody release and a trial date was set for May 12.
» Rosemarie Ann Ruede, 53, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor littering. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for March 4.
» Richard Dean Hudgins, 54, of 3062 Mourning Dove Drive, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor failure to work after paid. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for March 2.
» Jeffrey Dennis Stone, 64, of 109 Grandview Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 9.
» Billy James Atchley, 27, of 375 Ledford Road, in Ellenboro, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor assault on a female and domestic violence. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for March 16.
» Jason Matthew Basnett, 42, of 4080 Nick Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny by changing price tag. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for March 23.
» Charles Dwayne Harrison, 26, of 3318 Fish Hatchery Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense and one misdemeanor count each of assault on a governmental officer, damage to personal property and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 16.
» David Allen Gullett, 22, of 1885 Old N.C. 18, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor injury to personal property. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for March 23.
» Stephen Wilson Mabe, 64, of 205 Salem Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for April 17.
» Austen Michael Collins, 23, of 103 Ross St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 30.
» Eugene Benjamin Johnson IV, 23, of 2141millstone Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor speeding and possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for May 12.
» Alycia Janet Vaught-Erwin, 30, of 9 Laurel St., in Granite Falls, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $2,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for March 26.
» Courtney Leigh Morgan, 28, of 500 S. King St., C, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, misdemeanor possession of stolen goods and misdemeanor larceny. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $11,500 secured bond.
» Tara Mae Prestwood, 32, of 303 Fletcher St., in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for April 6.
» Bianca Marlena Newton, 26, of 119 Camellia Garden St., Apt. C2, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for April 17.
» Barona Xavier Newton, 27, of 201 Poplar St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for April 17.
» Jamaine Lashawn Dula, 17, of 105 Alice St., A, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. He was granted a custody release and a trial date was set for March 18.
» Qualique Rahiem Garner, 18, of 3782 Lipscomb Road, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor driving during revocation and failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 16.
