Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from arrest and incident reports publicly available at area law-enforcement agencies. If your name appears here and your case was dismissed or you were cleared of the crime, let us know by calling Editor Lisa Wall at 828-432-8939 or by emailing editor@morganton.com.
The following charges were served on Sunday, March 15:
» Linda Payne Setzer, 54, of 6321 Walker Chapel Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny by trick. She was granted a custody release and her trial date was set for April 13.
» Phifer Douglas Largent, 49, of 200 Rockyford St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $8,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 30.
» Christopher Michael Brigham, 35, of 3333 Eastwood Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold. His trial date was set for May 22.
The following charges were served on Monday, March 16:
» Santos Tomas Tecum, 35, of 406 Bouchelle St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, driving during revocation and hit and run with property damage. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 23.
» Richard Dixon III, 33, of 110 Cove View Drive, in Mooresville, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 27.
» Jonathan Scott Miller, 28, of 4850 Johnson Bridge Road, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 cash bond. His trial date was set for April 16.
» Dale Christopher Deal, 47, of Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor larceny of property. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for May 27.
» Jeffrey Dennis Stone, 64, of 109 Grandview Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for May 1.
» Cody Allen Kidd, 32, of 500 Ridge St., in Rutherford College, was charged with misdemeanor domestic criminal trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for June 22.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, March 17:
» Ted McMurray Olson, 57, of Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of probation violation, failure to appear or comply and one out of county warrant for absconding. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $8,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 22.
» Graham Anthony Patterson, 30, of 4041 Piney Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor forced breaking or entering. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 11.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, March 18:
» James Matthew Timmons, 28, of 7688 George Hildebran School Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for April 22.
» Brandon Michael Campbell, 31, of Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 5.
» Samantha Lynn Timmons, 31, of 112 Stamey Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for April 22.
» Derrick Paul Brown, 34, of 5366 Walker Chapel Road, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon and injury to personal property. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for April 22.
» Richard Alan Wing, 62, of 3428 Crawley Higgins Ave., Lot 4, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for May 20.
» Marvin Dean Caldwell, 61, of 2010 Highway 126, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 cash bond. His trial date was set for April 14.
The following charges were served on Thursday, March 19:
» Richard Edgar Branch II, 40, of 19 Suzis Lane, in Fletcher, was charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for May 4.
» Jonathan Michael Ryan, 32, of 5078 Millstone Ave., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $315.78 cash bond.
» Tomario Edward Fleming I, 29, of 606 W. Concord St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Shane Lee Meyerhoffer, 27, of 2954 Perkins Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail. His trial date was set for April 20.
» Jonathan Michael Ryan, 32, of 5078 Millstone Ave., in Valdese, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. He was granted a custody release.
» Julia Fay Fusco, 46, of 2761 Nickie Court, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and driving during revocation. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for May 13.
The following charges were served on Friday, March 20:
» Leonard Steven Creasy, 35, of 1794 Greenlee Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail. His trial date was set for April 27.
» Summer Brooke Abee, 29, of 1436 Dulatown Road, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for May 4.
» Amber Jerae Greene, 30, of 101 Quail Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $4,000 secured bond and released. Her trial date was set for April 20.
» Kenneth Wayne Blevins, 57, of 8360 Macedonia Church Road, in Vale, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 4.
» James Robert Hughes, 36, of 2309 70 W., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $300 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 4.
» Pamela Mace Fox, 57, of 129 Whispering Pine St., in Morganton, was charged with two felony counts of larceny by employee. She was issued a $5,000 secured bond and released.
» Jackie Carver Wyatt, 53, of 5 Glen Herron Heights, in Black Mountain, was charged with felony possession of crack cocaine and one misdemeanor count each of larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree trespassing. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Saturday, March 21:
» Catia Cristiano Tallent, 57, of 4622 Tallent Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Aug. 26.
» Stephen Joseph Obar II, 44, of 110 Brookside Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for May 12.
» Christopher Russell Hoyle, 19, of 7182 J R Hoyle Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor purchase, possess or consume and alcoholic beverage under the age of 21. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Aug. 26.
» Annalouise Isabell Tallent, 20, of 4622 Tallent Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Aug. 26.
» Haleigh Marie Ware, 29, of 2073 CC Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $300 secured bond. Her trial date was set for May 6.
» Cynthia Lea Hayslett, 49, of 305 W. Union St., in Morganton, was charged with three felony counts of failure to appear. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for May 4.
» Michelle Margaret Whitney, 38, of 3344 Blowing Rock Blvd., in Lenoir, was charged with one count each of felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor larceny and misdemeanor possession of stolen goods. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $4,000 secured bond.
» Jessica Leanne Lamonds, 38, of 111 Moses St., 7, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. . She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 cash bond.
» Dustin Michael Duckworth, 33, of 1782 Dearborn St. Ext., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of communicating threats, assault on a female and interfering with emergency 911 services. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for May 6.
» Rigoberto Valentin Gomez, 28, of 302 Herron St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, open container after consuming, no operator’s license, driving left of center, following too closely and a stoplight violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 24.
