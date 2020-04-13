Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from arrest and incident reports publicly available at area law-enforcement agencies. The following charges were placed by Burke County Sheriff’s Office or Morganton Department of Public Safety.
If your name appears here and your case was dismissed or you were cleared of the crime, let us know by calling Lisa Wall at 828-432-8939, or by emailing editor@morganton.com.
The following charges were served on Sunday, March 22:
» Austin Lee Barnette, 25, of 5150 Western Ave. in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor escape or attempted escape from state prison system. He is being held under no bond at the Burke County Jail.
» Stephanie Marisa Hatcher, 29, of 182 Cedar Ridge Loop in Statesville, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor resist, delay or obstruct a public officer. Her bond was set at $8,000 and she had her first court appearance March 23.
The following charges were served on Monday, March 23:
» Susan Gayle McCracken, 53, of 2913 Green Grove, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for May 8.
» Nora Elia Fuentes, 38, of 109 Rhyne St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Aug. 26.
» Jerome Allen Mason Jr., 26, of 302 Charles Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for June 19.
» Margarita Garcia Lopez, 22, of 109 Rhyne St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Aug. 26.
» Joshua James Largin, 32, of 101 Paint Rock Ferry Road, 17J, in Kingston, Tennessee, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48-hour hold. His trial date was set for May 8.
» Jessica Michelle Bollinger, 31, of 6765 Cobbs Place, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor first-degree trespassing. She was granted a custody release and her trial date was set for May 8.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, March 24:
» Brian Douglas Beam, 41, of 2710 Enola Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 29.
» Wesley Jacob Jordan, 32, of 312 Brookwood Road, in Morganton, was charged with two felony counts of failure to appear or comply, two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply and one count of felony obtaining property by false pretense. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $78,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 4.
» Ericka Joy Street, 29, of 804 Skie Circle S.E., in Valdese, was charged with felony larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. She was released with a written promise to appear.
» David Hinson, 48, of 125 Camellia Garden St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for April 27.
» Scott Hamilton Vines, 54, of 1267 Oak Hill Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and communicating threats. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for May 29.
» Timothy Dwayne Freeman, 52, of 5850 Antioch Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 8.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, March 25:
» Christopher Scott Woody, 37, of 4327 Valley Trails, in Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of larceny and possession of a stolen vehicle. He was granted a custody release and his trial date set for May 4.
» Victoria Yoneliss Cardenales-Torres, 19, of 805 Old N.C. 18, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny by changing price tag. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Aug. 26.
» Juan Carlos Berrios-Lopez, 31, of 805 Old N.C. 18, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny by changing price tag. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Aug. 26.
» Megan Renee Morehead, 28, of 1517 S. Sterling St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. His trial date was set for Aug. 26.
» Gary Tyler Nelson, 27, of 6001 Bobs Knob Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Aug. 26.
» Makayla Marie Bryant, 20, of 4570 Cobb Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for May 18.
» Steve Edward McGalliard, 57, of 1452 Old N.C. 105, in Nebo, was charged with misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for May 18.
» Samantha Rene Jay, 40, of 906 Jamestown Road, E8, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor larceny. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for May 27.
» William Ray Strickland, 32, of 6584 Deerfield Lane, in Connelly Springs, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of breaking or entering into a coin operated machine, larceny and damage to personal property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 6.
The following charges were served on Thursday, March 26:
» Eric Charles Brayboy, 56, of 129 Sterling Forest Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor interfering with emergency communications. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 24.
» Christopher Blake Hawley, 28, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor consuming alcohol on premises having off-premises permit only. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Sept. 14.
» Joy Seagle Shipley, 46, of 4607 Emerald Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for May 22.
» Johnathan David Shipley, 16, of 4607 Emerald Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for May 22.
» Leslie Jay Ferrell Jr., 48, of 5061 Windy Woods Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
» Timothy Raynard Hood, 52, of 4247 Oakland Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and two counts of misdemeanor assault on a female. He was issued a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 20.
» Christian Swayde Bair, 18, of Asheville, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor larceny and simple affray. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 15.
» April Sunshine Austin, 41, of 2502 Messer Road, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a school attendance law. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Sep. 23.
» James Pickel Hunter II, 54, of 1384 McGee St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and damage to personal property. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for May 4.
» George Perry Cole, 40, of 415 Bryant Road, Lot 5, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a school attendance law. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for April 29.
» Alicia Marie Hart, 27, of 109 Mulberry Hills Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for May 8.
The following charges were served on Friday, March 27:
» Joseph Bradley Smith, 26, of 5171 Reese Store Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was issued a $5,000 unsecured bond. His trial date was set for May 29.
» Ashley Louise Eller, 33, of 3680 Berry Road, Lot 7, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for April 27.
» Ashley Louise Eller, 33, of 3680 Berry Road, Lot 7, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for May 27.
» Thu Thi Hollar, 32, of 2105 Propst Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor harassing phone calls. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for May 18.
» Todd Alfred Campbell, 38, of 1040 Southgate Corporate Park S.W., in Hickory, was charged with felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. He was released with a written promise to appear.
» Brian Heath Effler Jr., 33, of 716 W. Union St., G, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance in a prison or jail and one misdemeanor count each of communicating threats, assault on a governmental officer, failure to appear or comply, possession of a schedule II, III, IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a combined $1,500 cash bond and an additional $10,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Saturday, March 28:
» Emillio Jesus Villarreal, 22, of 5873 Jenkins Road, Lot 17, in Morganton, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $100,000 secured bond.
» Prevan Gene Gurley, 25, of 301 Mimosa Ave., in Drexel, was charged with felony possession of schedule III controlled substances. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for May 4.
» Maria Carswell Bishop, 43, of 5410 Old Creek Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Aug. 26.
» Dusty Wade Moody, 32, of 5128 Silver Creek Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of larceny and possession of stolen goods. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Aug. 26.
» Felicia Melanie Ann Wise, 26, of 7934 Old N.C. 10, Lot 20, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for May 5.
» Herbert Bristol, 63, of 510 Bouchelle St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 29.
