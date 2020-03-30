Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from arrest and incident reports publicly available at area law-enforcement agencies. If your name appears here and your case was dismissed or you were cleared of the crime, let us know by calling Editor Lisa Wall at 828-432-8939 or by emailing editor@morganton.com.
The following charges were served on Sunday, March 8:
» Walter Henry Caraway, 56, of 4781 Charlie Crawley Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats and second-degree trespassing. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for April 8.
» Wendy Sipes Creswell, 40, of 615 Valdese Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule II controlled substance. She was released with a written promise to appear.
» Kevin Brian Wood, 47, of 3413 Icard Dairy Barn Road, Lot 53, in Connelly Springs, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of communicating threats, assault on a female and injury to real property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 30.
» Savannah Dawn Miller, 36, of 3932 Pax Hill Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for June 1.
» Robert Elmore Sprouse, 30, of 2363 Starnes St., Lot 4, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for May 4.
» James Brandon Laughter, 33, of Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,500 secured bond.
» Juan Andres Tomas, 33, of 303 Highridge Drive, Lot A, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for March 30.
The following charges were served on Monday, March 9:
» Minoline Anok, 35, of 501 Center St., A, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a school attendance law. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for March 25.
» Chasity Dawn Ross, 30, of 4150 Snowhill Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule I controlled substances. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for April 13.
» Willard Henry Ebberts, 33, of 3333 Piney Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony probation violation and one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female, communicating threats, second-degree trespassing, probation violation and violating a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 30.
» Douglas Alan Hefner Jr., 27, of 6518 Gold Creek Drive, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 13.
» Matthew Rhyne Coffey, 37, of 430 Pete Brittain Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor injury to personal property and communicating threats. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for March 25.
» Bobby Jerald Cook Jr., 45, of 93 Cook Drive, in Marion, was charged with felony sex offender unlawfully on premises. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
» Kenneth Robert Hudson, 62, of 216 Linville St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for March 23.
» Renita Callahan, 49, of 5474 Millards Spring Trail, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for March 30.
» Leah Dawn Turnmire, 27, of 1004 Falcon Court, in Hudson, was charged with felony sell or deliver methamphetamine. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Emilee Luther Propst, 45, of Hopewell Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and communicating threats. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for March 30.
» Jean Largent Lowell, 61, of 134 Walker Road, Trailer B, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for April 29.
» Meagan Lynn Whaley, 21, of 2191 Cedar Trail, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. She was issued a $3,000 secured bond and released. Her trial date was set for April 13.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, March 10:
» Linda Gail Morton, 65, of 2423 Hollybrook Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances with intent to sell or deliver and felony sell or deliver schedule II controlled substances. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for April 27.
» Phoebe Victoria Davis, 45, of 3870 Oak Lane, in Icard, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for April 2.
» Shannon Denise Knighton, 42, of 1881 Henry Smith St., in Hickory, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for April 13.
» Stevie Allen Woody, 42, of 103 Walker Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor damage to personal property and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 8.
» Stevie Allen Woody, 42, of 103 Walker Lane, in Morganton, was charged with four counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply and three counts of misdemeanor probation violation. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held on other charges. He was issued an additional $40,450 secured bond and his trial date was set for April 13.
» Dean Edward Harmon, 29, of 2769 Antioch Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 22.
» Karen Lackey Ray, 48, of 911 Saint Marys Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for April 13.
» Robert Powell Deal, 49, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 30.
» Joseph David Lambert Jr., 53, of 80 Amethyst Drive, in Nebo, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 22.
» Christy Hensley Allen, 48, of 103 Catawba Trace, A, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor worthless check. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for April 28.
» Jonathan Scott Miller, 28, of 4850 Johnson Bridge Road, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for April 3.
» Devon Mae Weaver, 22, of 811 Vine Arden Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor damage to personal property. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for March 30.
» Steven Zachariah Pritchard, 39, of 604 Pea Ridge St., in Morganton, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond.
» Chelsea Corelle Bradley, 27, of 4192 Snowhill Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with five counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply and one count each of misdemeanor failure to appear on a felony and probation violation. She was issued an $8,000 secured bond and released. Her trial date was set for March 30.
» Robert Andrew Yancey, 45, of 2806 Lake View Park Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 cash bond.
» Marissa Lane Bates, 24, of 2263 Liberty Church St., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun. She was issued a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for April 1.
» Steven Zachariah Pritchard, 39, of 604 Pea Ridge St., in Morganton, was charged with five counts of felony uttering forged instrument. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held on other charges. He was issued an additional $12,500 secured bond.
» Raymond Lamont Moore, 43, of 202 Vine Arden Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for April 3.
» Dontarious Devonn Johnson, 31, of 202 Rockyford St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Arthur Eugene Harris, 40, of 1798 Hopewell Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for April 6.
» Joseph Aric Srail, 47, of 1818 Kenmore Drive, in Statesville, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for May 20.
» Andrew David Hughes, 30, of 2595 Raintree St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony speeding to elude arrest, misdemeanor speeding and injury to real property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
» Lindsey Delores Peterson, 27, of 224 Bethel St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule VI controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and misdemeanor driving during revocation. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Aaron Terrill Oneil, 30, of 112 Brackett St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of crack cocaine and misdemeanor possess or consume an alcoholic beverage in the passenger area of a vehicle. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, March 11:
» Anthony James Hartsell, 34, of 4214 Alden Stares Road, in Granite Falls, was charged with one felony count each of breaking or entering, larceny after breaking or entering and possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
» Kimberly Ann Browning, 28, of 6156 George Hildebran Drive, in Connelly Springs, was charged with one felony count each of breaking or entering, larceny after breaking or entering and possession of stolen goods. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
» Roger Lee Poarch, 28, of 7342 Ernest St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» John Timothy Mullis, 51, of Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 13.
» David Matthew Dillon, 29, of 215 Glendale St., Apt. B5, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply and an out of county felony warrant. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for April 6.
» Landin Christian Cramer, 16, of 3233 Clark Loop, Lot 10, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $2,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for April 22.
» Jessica Diane Withers, 21, of 4570 Cobb Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for May 4.
» Domonic Constantine Williams, 38, of 2661 Conley Road, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving during revocation, speeding in excess of 15 mph over posted limit, possession of stolen goods, failure to heed light or siren and reckless driving to endanger. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $12,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for May 1.
» Michelle Lee Bova, 38, of 218 Pleasant View Loop, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Nicholas Lee Thornburg, 28, of 1705 Bethel Road, Lot 3, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 27.
» Alizabeth Desiree Ferguson, 20, of 3895 N.C. 126, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of speeding, failure to produce license and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for May 15.
The following charges were served on Thursday, March 12:
» Linda Marie Tourino, 51, of 4148 Valley Trail, in Morganton, was charged with felony breaking or entering and felony larceny of a dog. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Jonathan Shaquille Corpening, 22, of 528 East 11th St., in Newton, was charged with misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 20.
» Jason Andy Pyatte, 42, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 6.
» Johnithyn Thomas Bristol, 26, of 2255 Jamestown Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony habitual misdemeanor assault and felony financial theft. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 13.
» Andrew David Hughes, 30, of 2595 Raintree St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female, injury to personal property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $30,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 27.
» Verna Michelle Harrell, 37, of 2133 Tomlinson Loop, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for March 23.
» Ivy Miller, 21, of 708 Virginia Road, in Marion, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Mark Robert Robinson, 56, of 6673 Prysock Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with one felony count each of trafficking drugs by possession and maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place for drugs or controlled substances, three counts of misdemeanor possession of schedule II, III, IV controlled substances and one count each of misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $24,000 secured bond.
» Michael Aaron Thomason, 24, of 56 Fullman Drive, in Canton, was charged with felony failure to appear or comply and one misdemeanor count each of unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon, larceny of property and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $16,200 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 13.
» Sara Pritchard Laws, 24, of 2309 U.S. 70 W., Lot 3, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was granted a custody release and her trial date was set for March 24.
» James Mitchell Dickinson, 27, of 5166 Deer Park Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 24.
» Kathryn Wilson Pattishall, 54, of 2121 Village Lake Drive, Apt. 218, in Charlotte, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for April 29.
» Patricia Danielle Watson, 27, of 5934 Anthony Creek Road, in Collettsville, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for April 13.
» Misty Street Teague, 38, of 2114 Hunterwood Drive, in Hickory, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Cristal Michelle Jackson, 47, of 2138 Hunterwood Drive, in Hickory, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of schedule III controlled substances and misdemeanor possession of schedule IV controlled substances. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Ya Chue Thor, 38, of 5698 Rainhill Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 24.
» Lucas William Smith, 18, of 7155 Oak Ridge Church Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 23.
» Amy Lee Webb, 28, of 108 Normandy Drive, A, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. Her trial date was set for April 29.
The following charges were served on Friday, March 13:
» Jeremy Dylan Fisher, 38, of 3732 N.C. Highway 18 S., B, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female, false imprisonment, violating a domestic violence protection order and an out of county misdemeanor warrant. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for May 4.
» Elizabeth Denise Self, 27, of 129 Amherst Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving during revocation and possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for May 1.
» Terry Joseph Brown, 38, of 134 Walker Road, J2, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 29.
» Charlene Wingo Thomas, 62, of 4465 Johnson Bridge Road, in Hickory, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and felony maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place for drugs or controlled substances. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for April 13.
» Jack Clemont White III, 34, of 4430 Milton Road, in Valdese, was charged with felony larceny and two counts of misdemeanor probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $30,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 15.
» Billy Terry Thomas Jr., 61, of 123 Lovelady Road, 23, in Valdese, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and felony maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place for drugs or controlled substances. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for April 13.
» Richia Dawn Moise, 18, of 320 Highway 70A E., in Hildebran, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $500 secured bond and released. Her trial date was set for May 8.
» Misty Street Teague, 38, of 2114 Hunterwood Drive, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was served at the Burke County Jail where she was being held pending other charges. She was issued an additional $500 cash bond.
» Stoney Jovaun Pritchard, 38, of 8166 Wards Gap Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 30.
The following charges were served on Saturday, March 14:
» Derrick Baylee Robinson, 20, of 870 Abington Road, in Lenoir, was charged with felony speeding to elude arrest. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 27.
» Dorian Deshae Rutherford, 22, of 300 Michaels St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and open container after consuming. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $250 secured bond. Her trial date was set for May 18.
» Jason Robert Willis, 50, of 2909 White Spring St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor violating a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for May 1.
» Tara Melinda Jackson, 29, of 3970 Mineral Springs Mountain Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with one felony count each of possession of a counterfeit currency, uttering forged instrument, obtaining property by false pretense and possession of schedule II controlled substances and one misdemeanor count each of possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Edgar Darrel Kent Jr., 45, of 2039 North Center St. N.E., in Hickory, was charged with one felony count each of failure to appear on felony charges, fugitive from justice and possession of schedule II controlled substances and one misdemeanor count each of possession of schedule VI controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and held without bond awaiting extradition.
