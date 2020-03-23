Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from arrest and incident reports publicly available at area law-enforcement agencies. If your name appears here and your case was dismissed or you were cleared of the crime, let us know by calling Editor Lisa Wall at 828-432-8939 or by emailing editor@morganton.com.
The following charges were served on Sunday, March 1:
» Karen Dawn Carswell, 57, of 119 Berry St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for March 27.
» Dylan Eugene Carpenter, 23, of 7135 Old Shelby Road, in Vale, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and a stoplight violation. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for April 6.
» Jonathan Keith Lockard, 25, of 633 1st St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and unsafe lane change. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for May 12.
» Billy James Atchley, 27, of 156 VFW Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and held without bond awaiting extradition.
» Pamela Yvonne Laws, 37, of 6775 Cobbs Place, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for April 13.
» Jessica Danielle Webb, 35, of 6129 Tallent Hollar Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony altering, destroying or stealing evidence of criminal conduct and misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Devante Javarrus Garrison, 27, of 73 Oak Drive, in Marion, was charged with two misdemeanor out of county warrants. He was released with a written promise to appear.
» Jeffery Michael Brown, 37, of 4017 Sherwood Heights Road, Lot 5, in Morganton, was charged with felony failure to report as required by a sex offender. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 30.
» Larry Arden Riffle, 36, of 3257 Idlewild Acres, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was issued a $500 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for March 30.
The following charges were served on Monday, March 2:
» Jeffery Michael Brown, 37, of 4017 Sherwood Heights Road, Lot 5, in Morganton, was charged with felony failure to report change of address as required by a sex offender. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending other charges. He was issued an additional $25,000 secured bond and a trial date was set for April 13.
» Jason Burdette Hughes, 38, of 2309 U.S. 70 W., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 16.
» Donald Keith Hildebran, 62, of 6316 E. Meadow Trail, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for May 18.
» Matthew Tyler Teague, 36, of 8231 Tom Smith Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony injury to property to obtain nonferrous metal. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
» Taylor Elizabeth Hawkins, 25, of 3290 Port St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for April 27.
» Nathan Eugene Owens, 30, of 395 N.C. Highway 126, in Nebo, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, felony maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place for drugs or controlled substances and one misdemeanor count each of open container after consuming, speeding and improper or unsafe lane change. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,500 secured bond.
» Roland Billy Greene III, 38, of 314 Oakland Ave., in Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, felony probation violation and misdemeanor filing a false police report. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $60,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 20.
» Rosemary Cathleen Braun, 69, of 107 Morehead St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, following at an unsafe distance and reckless driving to endanger. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for April 22.
» Bailey Ray Sawyer, 20, of 1155 Burkehurst Ave., in Morganton, was charged with felony larceny of a firearm. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, March 3:
» Savannah Dawn Miller, 36, of 3932 Pax Hill Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for April 29.
» Sara Pritchard Laws, 24, of 2309 U.S. 70 W., Lot 3, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for March 20.
» Nicholas Scott Hefner, 22, of 8201 Teague Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond.
» Xer Lor Lee, 48, of 4146 Buff St., 3, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a school attendance law. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for March 25.
» Benjamin Gary Laney, 31, of 378 S. Rhododendron Drive, in Almond, NC, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance in a prison or jail. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 13.
» Aaron Zeth Fleenor, 28, of 7150 U.S. 70 W., in Nebo, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 20.
» Scott Anthony Sanborn, 54, of 2354 U.S. 70 E., in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 13.
» Tesla Dawn Lynn, 27, of 605 2nd St., in Morganton, was charged with felony sell or deliver drugs or controlled substances. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for April 13.
» Tommy Allen Woody, 47, of 5288 Jenkins Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 23.
» Trever Steel Suttles, 23, of 110 Brookside Lane, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor larceny of motor fuel. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Kenneth Patrick Robinson, 19, of 210 Steakhouse Road, 6, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 25.
» John Wesley Mullinax, 44, of 106 Lakeview Drive, in Shelby, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 17.
» Tabatha Danielle Maloney, 38, of 4081 Glen Powell Ave., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each larceny by changing price tag and larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for May 11.
» Rachel Vanessa Fusske, 43, of 2926 Indian Hills Ave., in Hickory, was charged with one misdemeanor count each larceny by changing price tag and larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for May 11.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, March 4:
» Sarah Kirstin Greene, 18, of 52 Mackey's Farm Drive, in Old Fort, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for April 29.
» Nikalus Cain Hare, 21, of Marion, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for April 29.
» Siegfred Albert Jackson, 28, of 2138 Hunterwood Drive, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 22.
» Robert Michael Payne, 36, of 8254 George Hildebran School Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $15,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 6.
» Kimberly Michelle Farinella, 29, of 102 Glendale St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for April 6.
» John Bradley Williams, 45, of 7141 Knob Mountain Drive, in Connelly Springs, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of injury to personal property. He was issued a $1,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for March 18.
» Shawn Kevin Fitzgerald, 29, of 858 Pine Cove Road, in Taylorsville, was charged with felony habitual larceny. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Joshua Burriss Wiley, 32, of 903 Pineburr Ave. S.E., in Valdese, was charged with felony malicious conduct by a prisoner. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
» Joshua Burriss Wiley, 32, of 903 Pineburr Ave. S.E., in Valdese, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor communicating threats and one count each of misdemeanor disorderly conduct, violating a domestic violence protection order, threatening phone calls and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was served at the Burke County Jail where he was being held pending other charges. He was issued an additional $16,000 secured bond and his trial date was set for March 23.
» Gerald Stanley Hill, 64, of 325 Third Ave. S.E., in Hickory, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor worthless check. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for March 23.
» Tedra Nickell Rhoney, 33, of 1145 Misty Morn Drive, 2, in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for March 23.
» Mark Young Biggerstaff II, 23, of 5931 Benfields Landing Road, in Nebo, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 23.
» Alexander Derrick Hickman, 22, of 4130 Countryside Drive, in Hickory, was charged with an out of county felony warrant. He was issued a $2,500 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for April 13.
» Robert Paul Hubbard, 54, of 134 Walker Road, Lot 3, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Matthew Scott Hall, 32, of 134 Walker Road, Lot 3, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Chadis Andry Fleming, 38, of 109 Tate St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for May 13.
» Thomas Michael Peterson II, 33, of 5288 Jenkins Road, Lot 6, in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $1,500 secured bond and released.
» Melissa Dawn Chapman, 39, of 4731 Sourwood Circle, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $500 secured bond and released. Her trial date was set for March 30.
The following charges were served on Thursday, March 5:
» Cara Fantasia Lane, 26, of 6125 Gold Mine Road, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony probation violation, misdemeanor damage to personal property and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for March 20.
» Christopher Richard Jones, 33, of 131 Stephens Road, in Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of breaking or entering into a place of worship, larceny after breaking or entering and possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
» Frank Lynn Moody, 62, of 512 10th St. S.W., Lot 6, in Hickory, was charged with felony failure to report change of address as required by a sex offender. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
» Ronald Reid Hudson, 52, of 7172 Hildebran Mountain Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female and communicating threats. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for March 16.
» Sean Clark Andrews, 39, of 820 Eldred St. S.E., in Valdese, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 13.
» Robin Haynes Whisnant, 52, of 3330 43rd Ave. Pl. N.E., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for March 30.
» William Clyde Barnes II, 53, of 3561 Sunset Grill St., in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by felon. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 13.
» Damien Blake Mack, 34, of 208 Stephens Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of breaking or entering, larceny after breaking or entering and possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
» Cedric Hayden Rutherford, 19, of 3832 Laurel Heights Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of breaking or entering into a place of worship, larceny after breaking or entering and possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
» Joshua Issac Clark, 34, of 2309 U.S. 70 W., in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a combined $6,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 27.
» John Harrison Ollis, 42, of 1771 Rollins Drive, in Catawba, was charged with felony trafficking drugs by possession. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for April 13.
» Roger Lee Abernathy, 37, of 4193 Chambers Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 30.
» Doriana Shantel Worthen, 29, of 624 2nd St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving during revocation. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $250 secured bond. Her trial date was set for May 13.
The following charges were served on Friday, March 6:
» Jenifer Nicole West, 47, of 1705 Bethel Road, Lot 40, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for March 30.
» Britini Lorrainne Sexton, 31, of 414 Carolina Ave., in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
» Shawn Lee Carswell, 43, of 1602 Devinney St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 23.
» Orlando Gildo, 42, of 1882 Ellick Drive, in Newton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for March 30.
» Derrick Joseph Reynolds, 29, of 211 Carbondale Lane, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of heroin and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Tiffany Lynn Turner, 33, of 2806 Lake View Park Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for March 16.
» Danielle Marie Conner, 29, of Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. She was issued a $2,500 secured bond and released. Her trial date was set for April 13.
» Sarah Audra Ibrahim, 26, of 414 N. Main St., in Drexel, was charged with five counts of felony failure to appear for felony charges, four counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply and one count of felony larceny chose in action. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $108,000 secured bond.
» Adam Landon Buchanan, 26, of 201 Randolph St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female and first-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 30.
» Kimberly Michelle Farinella, 29, of 102 Glendale St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $200 cash bond.
» Christopher Shea Houser, 34, of 2260 Crestview St., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 23.
» Phillip Anok, 38, of 501 Center St., A, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a school attendance law. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for March 25.
» Keri Nicole Reed, 28, of 811 Vine Arden Road, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of speeding, driving during revocation and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for June 10.
» Elizabeth Denise Self, 27, of 129 Amherst Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for May 1.
» Sarah Michelle Franklin, 34, of 2400 Mourglea Ave., Apt. 5H, in Valdese, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for March 18.
The following charges were served on Saturday, March 7:
» Donavin Jamar Price, 31, of 1520 Berkley St. S.W., E15, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for March 25.
» Patricia Beam Parker, 47, of 5193 Laurel Haven Ave., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance in a prison or jail. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for April 13.
» Lee Vue, 29, of 3575 Sundown Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony probation violation and misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold plus an additional $15,000 secured bond.
» Alicia Marie Baughman, 27, of 123 Southview St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. She was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Felipe Pablo Jeronimo, 17, of 106 Wilson St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, violating a provisional license by driving after consuming under 21 years of age, failure to secure passenger under 16 years of age, no operator’s license and impeding the flow of traffic. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for April 17.
