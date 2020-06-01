Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from arrest and incident reports publicly available at area law-enforcement agencies. If your name appears here and your case was dismissed or you were cleared of the crime, let us know by calling Editor Lisa Wall at 828-432-8939 or by emailing editor@morganton.com.
The following charges were served on Sunday, May 10:
The following charges were served on Monday, May 11:
» Dustin Lee Settlemyre, 35, of 804 Skie Circle S.E., in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 3.
» Brandon Jerel Ervin, 34, of 3848 Frank Whisnant Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Oct. 26.
» Kenneth Earl Buchanan, 30, of 4251 Pops Buchanan Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon and driving during revocation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 13.
» Richard Jackson Buff, 53, of 2936 Clark Loop, Lot 2, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. He was released with a written promise to appear.
» Douglas Hermen Saunders, 34, of 412 West D St., in Morganton, was charged with felony speeding to elude arrest. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 1.
» Jason Matthew Basnett, 42, of 4080 Nick Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony breaking or entering and felony larceny of property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 1.
» Scott Anthony Sanborn, 54, of 2354 70 E., in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 1.
» Jerry Lance Holt, 47, of 272 Welch Road, in Leesville, LA, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, open container after consuming, hit and run with property damage and driving during revocation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sep. 14.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, May 12:
» Randall Kent Brank, 24, of 3170 Piney Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony kidnapping, felony possession of a firearm by felon and one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female, communicating threats and damage to personal property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold plus an additional $10,000 secured bond.
» Kelly Robins Booker, 52, of 1550 Connelly Springs Road, 12, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for July 15.
» Brittany Nicole Combs, 32, of 1631 Old North Road, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Sep. 14.
» Keith Wayne Garland, 52, of 103 Mountain View St., in Rutherford College, was charged with misdemeanor injury to personal property and injury to real property. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for July 27.
» Kalone Jajuante Maxwell, 25, of 2509 NC 18- US 64, Lot 52, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $300 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 20.
» Michael Steven Ellis, 34, of 1502 Union Grove Road, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was issued a $500 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for July 15.
» Vicki Lynette Walker, 51, of 5331 Pea Ridge Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for July 6.
» Brandon Norman Shipman, 33, of 103 S. Dale Ave., D, in Hendersonville, was charged with felony breaking or entering into a motor vehicle. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Jerome Allen Mason Jr., 27, of 302 Charles Ave., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of cocaine. He was issued a $29,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for June 22.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, May 13:
» Christopher Thomas Carpenter, 43, of 5831 Kaylas Ridge Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with two felony counts of trafficking methamphetamine, one count each of felony conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Sep. 2.
» Richard Curtis Campbell, 51, of 6485 George Hildebran School Road, in Hickory, was charged with an out of county misdemeanor warrant. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for July 29.
» Zachary Taylor Blackburn, 27, of 1227 Highway 70, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing and communicating threats. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Aug. 14.
» Marty Allen Wise, 48, of 1329 Tunnel Road, in Asheville, was charged with misdemeanor larceny of property. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Sep. 30.
» Austin Blake Harwood, 20, of 303 Fletcher St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny of property. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Sep. 30.
» Tammy Stamey Smith, 41, of 201 Carbondale Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Aug. 12.
The following charges were served on Thursday, May 14:
» Nathan Everette Punch, 40, of 4694 Plateau Road, in Vale, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance in a prison or jail and one misdemeanor count each of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, failure to appear or comply and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $23,750 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 8.
» Derrick Anthony Davis, 38, of Valdese, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances, felony larceny and one misdemeanor count each of child abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia, indecent exposure, driving during revocation, hit and run with property damage, reckless driving to endanger and failure to wear seatbelt. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $26,000 secured bond.
» Siegfred Albert Jackson, 28, of 2138 Hunterwood Drive, in Hickory, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and held without bond.
» John Timothy Mullis, 51, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing and littering 15-100 lbs. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 29.
» Kimberly Michelle Farinella, 29, of 102 Glendale St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for July 13.
» Amy Michelle Velasquez, 35, of 362 Poteat Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $160 secured bond.
» Jonathan Lee Bryant, 33, of 114 Bethel St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of impeding traffic by standing, sitting or lying upon the highway or street, possession of drug paraphernalia and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was granted a custody release and a trial date was set for June 10.
» Brittany Taylor Cowick, 24, of 2102 Hartland Forest Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $100,000 secured bond.
» Michael Wayne Walker Sr., 39, of 2102 Hartland Forest Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of trafficking methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place for drugs or controlled substances and possession of schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $100,000 secured bond.
» Kyle Richard Bristol, 34, of 2320 Howard Road, Apt. B, in Lenoir, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Erica Alisha Storie, 31, of 101 Lane St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing and one felony count each of breaking or entering, larceny after breaking or entering, possession of stolen goods and obtaining property by false pretense. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
» Timothy Brian Mayfield Jr., 28, of 101 Lane St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing and one felony count each of breaking or entering, larceny after breaking or entering, obtaining property by false pretense and possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Friday, May 15:
» Martha Ann Lackey, 47, of 2021 Abee Park Drive, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. She was transported to the Burke County Jail.
» Morris Anthony Farinella, 52, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 12.
» Brian Anthony C. Foust, 34, of 300 Michaels St., Apt. F, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor discharging a firearm within the city limits. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Sep. 14.
» Tyler Edward Waycaster, 24, of Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances and one misdemeanor count each of unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon, driving during revocation, fictitious or altered title, registration card or tag, possession of schedule VI controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
» Terrence Eric Andrade, 28, of 119 Powe St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of cocaine and felony habitual felon. He was issued a $25,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for June 22.
» William Ray Strickland, 33, of Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female, possession of schedule III controlled substances and possession of schedule VI controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Oct. 26.
» James Roy Woodie, 37, of 126 Walker Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Aug. 5.
» Melissa Hollified Hollifield, 36, of 126 Walker Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Aug. 5.
The following charges were served on Saturday, May 16:
» Tyra Denese Bristol, 44, of 212 Howard St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor misuse of the emergency 911 system. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Aug. 11.
» Nathaniel Allen Thomas, 33, of 305 W. Union St., Suite B, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for July 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.