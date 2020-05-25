The following charges were served on Sunday, May 3:
» Derek Shea Enloe Jr., 34, of 7366 McDuffey Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,500 secured bond.
» Clarence Hunter Gallion, 24, of 229 Eastview St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 17.
» Kimberly Margaret Woodard, 34, of 1632 Kennedy Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. Her trial date was set for Aug. 12.
The following charges were served on Monday, May 4:
» Brandon Lamont Brown, 31, of 4350 NC Highway 126, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor domestic criminal trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for July 29.
» Gregory Lee Barus, 31, of 7903 Old NC 10, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor shoplifting and injury to personal property. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Aug. 26.
» Nicholas Thorne Jamison, 31, of 203 Kela Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny of property. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for July 27.
» Tina Marie Seabolt, 43, of 2445 Highway 63, in TN, was charged with felony fugitive from justice. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and held without bond.
» Howard Edward Starcher Jr., 41, of 4800 Crystal Creek Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule VI controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Thomas Ray Laws, 37, of 1301 Jamestown Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny all other and felony breaking or entering. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a combined $6,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 25.
» Carlos Aguilar-Tzoc, 33, of 110 Hogan St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and driving during revocation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 13.
» Ricky Vandale Richardson, 50, of 843 Montclair Circle N.W., in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 10.
» Christopher Gregory Smith, 32, of 304 Haroer Circle, in Auburn, AL, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 29.
» Gretta Garee Maltba, 47, of 8847 Spring Meadow Drive, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for June 1.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, May 5:
» Dennis Eugene Beck Jr., 38, of 481 Pine Ridge Road, in Dencan, SC, was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence. He was transported to the Burke County Jail.
» Jennifer Brooke Laws, 41, of 4670 Crystal Creek Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony breaking or entering. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.
» Melissa Renee Webb, 41, of 2545 Logan Drive, in Valdese, was charged with one felony count each of breaking or entering and larceny after breaking or entering. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Jason Burdette Hughes, 38, of 2309 70 W., in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny of property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 31.
» Justice Renee Weaver, 25, of 811 Vine Arden Road, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of larceny and failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for June 24.
» Chante Nicola Davis, 31, of 3539 NC 181, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Aug. 26.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, May 6:
» Michael Garrett Higgins, 21, of 1655 20th Ave. Drive N.E., Apt. 27, in Hickory, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of communicating threats and damage to personal property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 17.
» Jesse Wayne Douglas, 27, of 4454 Buccaner Way, in Lenoir, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 1.
» Kelly Rae Schreiber, 32, of 4696 Log Hollow Lane, Lot 1, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny of property. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Sept. 30.
» David Allen Proctor, 32, of 119 Myrtle St., A, in Morganton, was charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $100,000 secured bond.
» Brandon Lamont Brown, 31, of 4350 Highway 126, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor domestic criminal trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Sept. 30.
» Gary Wayne Hurt, 37, of Morganton, was charged with felony breaking or entering. He was released with a written promise to appear.
» Dean Allen Oneil Jr., 28, of 1300 Burkemont Ave., B201, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 2.
» Stephanie Denise Brown, 30, of 4986 Duckworth Circle, Lot 5, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Oct. 26.
» Adam Quincy Howard, 38, of 2700 Ridgecreek Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female, failure to appear and breaking or entering. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold plus an additional $3,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Sept. 14.
» Jason Eugene Clark, 41, of 5550 White Oaks Drive, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of communicating threats and assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Aug. 14.
The following charges were served on Thursday, May 7:
» Curtis Paul Whisnant, 35, of 111 Hill St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 1.
» Jay Edward McAllister, 46, of 607 Alexander Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 24.
» Travis Paul Brittain, 32, of 4511 Tallent Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule I controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Douglas Bruce Terry Jr., 52, of 2838 Pax Hill Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for June 1.
» Douglas Bruce Terry Jr., 52, of 2838 Pax Hill Road, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor possession of schedule II controlled substances and possession of schedule IV controlled substances. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Oct. 9.
» Christopher James Ollis, 29, of 406 Main Ave. W., 1, in Hildebran, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Brenda Lorraine Wilson, 53, of 3172 Team Sellers Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 cash bond. His trial date was set for June 2.
» Amber Marie Carswell, 21, of 104 Fletcher St., in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny of property. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for Sept. 30.
» Gregory Scott Harwood II, 21, of 104 Fletcher St., in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny of property. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Sept. 30.
» Kenneth Earl Buchanan, 30, of 4251 Pops Buchanan Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Oct. 5.
The following charges were served on Friday, May 8:
» Christopher Brian Newton, 34, of 3233 Clark Loop, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony possession of schedule II controlled substances, felony maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place for drugs or controlled substances and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Chad Edwin Johnson, 45, of 7484 Brindle Drive, A, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats and injury to personal property. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Aug. 26.
» Brian Dean Mitchem, 36, of 315 Golf Course Road, 408, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Caleb Lee Elkins, 20, of 1818 Hillock Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny of property and second-degree trespassing. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Sept. 23.
» Willie Charles Davis, 45, of 4363 Homer Burns Ave., in Hickory, was charged with felony speeding to elude arrest. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 1.
» Brandon Andrew Perry, 34, of 121 Willow Run Drive, 7, in Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony possession of schedule II controlled substances, felony maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place for drugs or controlled substances and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Brooke Sierra Davis, 23, of 4363 Homer Burns Ave., in Hickory, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance in a prison or jail. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for June 1.
» Jason Robert Hill, 34, of 3063 Brandon Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for June 1.
» Billy Allen Spurlock, 46, of 901 Airport Rhodhiss Road, in Hickory, was charged with one count each of felony possession of schedule II controlled substances, felony possession of schedule III controlled substances and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Cody Allan Vaughn, 35, of 503 Drexel Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 27.
» Jamie Melrose Poole, 36, of 1025 Jupiter Road, in Weaverville, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of larceny by changing price tag and larceny of property. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for June 1.
» Brandon Andrew Perry, 34, of 121 Willow Run Drive, 7, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance while in a prison or jail. He was issued an additional $10,000 secured bond.
» April Denise Shuffler, 38, of 2445 70 W., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a school attendance law. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for July 27.
» Sabrina Suzanne Starnes, 47, of 130 Countryside Drive S.E., in Lenoir, was charged with one felony count each of possession of schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and possession of a firearm by felon and one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Saturday, May 9:
» Joshua Johnson, 22, of 7452 Brindle Drive, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor injury to personal property. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Aug. 26.
» Misty Ellen Sweeney, 35, of 2620 Ridgecreek Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for July 20.
» Chastity Ann Crisco, 45, of 6791 Berea Ave., in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for July 22.
