Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from arrest and incident reports publicly available at area law-enforcement agencies. If your name appears here and your case was dismissed or you were cleared of the crime, let us know by calling Editor Lisa Wall at 828-432-8939 or by emailing editor@morganton.com.
The following charges were served on Sunday, May 31:
» Joshua Michael Campbell, 33, of 500 E. Meeting St., 1/2, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 22.
» Christina Marie Allen, 26, of 1935 Stamey Road, in Hudson, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and one misdemeanor count each of driving while license revoked for impaired revocation, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while impaired and driving left of center. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $7,000 secured bond.
» Maribel Rodriguez, 21, of 420 Highridge Drive, A, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and failure to report an accident. She was granted a custody release and her trial date was set for Sept. 9.
» Charles Lewis Kincaid, 21, of 1155 Oak Forest Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 7.
» Timothy Alan Moses, 39, of 3386 N.C. 181 N., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Lisa Marie Santana, 39, of 105 Pine St., in Morganton, was charged with felony maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place for drugs or controlled substances. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for June 22.
» Perry Dean Dellinger Sr., 55, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for June 22.
. The following charges were served on Monday, June 1:
» David James Leizear Jr., 25, of 2695 Piney Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor cyberstalking and assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Aug. 12.
» Tyler Joe Martin, 24, of 3608 Artee Road, in Shelby, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail.
» Ritchie Larry Randall, 43, of 4940 Lake View Acres, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for July 31.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, June 2:
» Lindsey Delores Peterson, 27, of 224 Bethel St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired and driving during revocation. She was granted a custody release and her trial date was set for Oct. 21.
» Anil B. Patel, 50, of 5370 Blumie Carswell Drive, in Morganton, was charged with four counts of misdemeanor operating or possessing a slot machine, manufacturing or selling a slot machine, gambling and operating a video gaming machine. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for Aug. 5.
» Ashley Sylvester Butler, 38, of 1705 Bethel Road, Lot 3, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female and damage to personal property. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 13.
» Tracey Diane Teague, 27, of 8231 Tom Smith Ave., B, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secured bond.
» Dontayzha Michelle Peterson, 21, of 1805 Bristol Creek Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for June 17.
» James Brandon Laughter, 33, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 17.
» Malachi Manuel Pearson, 28, of 514 Rockyford St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor cyberstalking. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for June 29.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, June 3:
» Derian Clemmentis Surratt, 40, of 215 Lenoir St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 17.
» Meghann Meckenzie Bollinger, 29, of 2687 Mount Home Church Road, in Morganton, was charged with an out of county misdemeanor warrant. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Aug. 19.
» Brandon Lee Bradshaw, 36, of 5575 Van Horn Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with an out of county misdemeanor warrant. He was issued a $500 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for June 29.
» Steven Daniel Harrison, 30, of 4980 Blue Ridge Drive, in Connelly Springs, was charged with an out of county felony warrant. He was issued a $5,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for Aug. 17.
» Amy Jane Vinson, 45, of 1466 Kennedy Drive, C, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was issued a $50 cash bond and released. Her trial date was set for July 1.
» Thomas Nolan Thornburg Jr., 49, of 1705 Bethel Road, Lot 3, in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 10.
» Travis Wesley Deal, 37, of 3320 Holly hill Circle, in Valdese, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of cyberstalking, communicating threats and assault by pointing a gun. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for July 17.
» Bill Casey Hinson, 43, of 7458 Burke County Line Road, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $150 cash bond.
» Timothy Eric Freeman, 29, of 1436 Dulatown Road, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Sept. 14.
» Ann Marie Smith, 37, of 3206 Antioch Road, Lot 15, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. Her trial date was set for Sept. 14.
» Jonathan Paul Holtsclaw, 35, of 4248 Scott Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony probation violation and two counts of misdemeanor probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $9,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for Aug. 17.
» Randy Clayton Owens, 36, of 3206 Antioch Road, Lot 15, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Sept. 14.
The following charges were served on Thursday, June 4:
» David Allen Michaels, 41, of Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 6.
» Joshua Irby Hubbard, 34, of 2526 Conner Circle, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order and assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Aug. 10.
» Christina Nichole Brown, 34, of 1176 Razors Ridge Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for Sept. 14.
» Trone Lamon Francis, 40, of 301 Craig St., in Greensboro, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance on jail or prison premises. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for Sept. 14.
» Christopher Alan Pruett, 36, of 3167 Clark Loop, Lot 1, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for July 6.
» Jason Matthew Basnett, 42, of 4080 Nick Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 6.
» Abraham Leng Thor, 37, of Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 6.
» Tracey Diane Teague, 27, of 8231 Tom Smith Ave., B, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony interference with an electronic monitoring device. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
» Jerry Elzie Hudson Jr., 42, of 300 Bryant Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Sept. 2.
The following charges were served on Friday, June 5:
» Allen Johnson, 44, of 1391 Sandiwood Court, in Claremont, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Kevin Allen Moody, 27, of 4811 Frank Barus Ave., Lot 7, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for July 27.
» John Timothy Mullis, 51, of Morganton, was charged with felony failure to appear. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 6.
» Emmanuel Martinez Contereas, 32, of 1644 Norwood St. S.W., D, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for Aug. 26.
» Steven Allen Poarch, 56, of 14 Midway Drive, in Granite Falls, was charged with felony larceny of a firearm. He was released with a written promise to appear.
» Terry Lee Peeler, 50, of 8166 Wards Gap Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony larceny. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 unsecured bond and released.
» Heidi Leigh Hembree, 29, of 4881 Mounira Ave., in Hickory, was charged with felony possession of stolen goods and felony obtaining property by false pretense. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for July 6.
» Ashley Dawn Palmer, 27, of 400 Praley St. N.W., in Valdese, was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for July 6.
» Johnny Allen Wade Jr., 31, of 2400 Mourglea Ave. S.E., Apt. 6f, in Valdese, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and felony maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place for drugs or controlled substances. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 6.
» Dylan Andrea Rhyne, 35, of 1665 Harmony Grove Road, in Marion, was charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Victoria Lee Sluder, 27, of 14 Cardinal Lane, in Marion, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was issued an unsecured bond and released.
» Sheldon Scott Wagner, 40, of 2618 Mission Road, in Hudson, was charged with felony possession of stolen goods and misdemeanor larceny. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.
» Jeffrey Lucas Stilwell, 21, of 6619 Deerfield Lane, in Connelly Springs, was charged with two counts each of misdemeanor speeding and driving while license revoked. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for June 22.
» Mario Pedro Francisco, 19, of 309 Bouchelle St., in Morganton, was charged with one count each of felony possession of a schedule VI controlled substance with intent to manufacture, misdemeanor possession of schedule VI controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was cited and released.
» Elizer Beniquez Nieves, 43, of 310 Huffman St., 4, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, open container after consuming and no operator’s license. He was granted a custody release and his trial date was set for Sept. 25.
» Jason Burdette Hughes, 39, of 2309 U.S. 70 W., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule I controlled substances and one misdemeanor count each of possession of schedule III controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving during revocation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Saturday, June 6:
» Deana Marie Stinson, 22, of 8364 Cedar St., 13, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was transported to the Burke County Jail. Her trial date was set for June 24.
» James Qualane Burgess, 30, of 108 Bickett St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for Oct. 5.
» Eliza Elonga Ervin, 29, of 108 Bickett St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for July 6.
» Brian Heath Effler Jr., 33, of 1535 Lemon Tree Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for July 1.
» Erica Monta Kincaid, 34, of 3795 N.C. 126, in Morganton, was charged with felony larceny by destroying an antitheft device and misdemeanor possession of stolen goods. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Misty Ellen Sweeney, 35, of 2620 Ridgecreek Drive, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of heroin. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for July 6.
» Marcus Shane Laws, 21, of 6775 Cobbs Place, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $3,000 secured bond.
