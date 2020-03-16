Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from arrest and incident reports publicly available at area law-enforcement agencies. If your name appears here and your case was dismissed or you were cleared of the crime, let us know by calling Editor Lisa Wall at 828-432-8939 or by emailing editor@morganton.com.
The following charges were served on Sunday, February 23:
» Gary Wayne Pritchard, 49, of 1919 South Webber Court, in Pearland, Texas, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 cash bond. His trial date was set for March 18.
» Justin Dean Ray, 27, of 1363 Tomlinson Loop, in Connelly Springs, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $12,000 secured bond.
» Eraldo Pablo Perez, 29, of 201 Ridge St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, open container after consuming, driving left of center and no operator’s license. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 18.
» Jessica Lynne Bowen, 31, of 134 Walker Road, J, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Nathaniel Allen Thomas, 33, of 305 W. Union St., B, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 11.
» Carly Renia Hoerig, 21, of 4459 Bennett Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond.
» Joshua Shane Danner, 40, of 1760 Peaceful Lane, Lot 2, in Morganton, was charged with felony fugitive from justice and misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond plus no bond for the fugitive warrant.
» Brandi Michelle Keeter, 26, of 4564 Oakwood Lane, in Morganton, was charged with one felony count each of possession of schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, sell or deliver schedule II controlled substances and manufacturing methamphetamine. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond. Her trial date was set for June 1.
» Marty Eric Pringle, 43, of 207 Wilson St. Ext., in Swannanoa, was charged with one count each of felony possession of schedule I controlled substances, felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $51,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Monday, February 24:
» Chelsea Jo Nunez, 28, of 202 Main Ave. E., in Hildebran, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense. She was released with a written promise to appear.
» Houa Chee Lee, 23, of 5515 W. Pine Hill Ave., in Morganton, was charged with felony financial card fraud and felony obtaining property by false pretense. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Joseph Lamont Wilder Sr., 48, of 1726 Suburban Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for March 25.
» Landon Lee Speagle, 19, of 1439 Ivy Lane, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $1,500 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for March 23.
» Tanisha Michelle Hill, 27, of 1783 Tomlinson Loop, in Connelly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond.
» Ramona McNeely Deaton, 53, of 2810 Hilltop Ave., 06, in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny of property; receiving or possessing stolen goods and one misdemeanor count of possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,500 secured bond. Her trial date was set for March 20.
» Benjamin Isidro Jorge-Xiloj, 22, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
The following charges were served on Tuesday, February 25:
» Adrian Lamar Wiggins, 32, of 105 Cross St., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance. He was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for March 30.
» Tomario Edward Fleming, 29, of 606 W. Concord St., in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of speeding, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 14.
» Kiara Kwame Javon Hackett, 30, of 475 Bryant Road, 18, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a child under 12 years of age. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for March 9.
» Jamora Monique Hawkins, 26, of 475 Bryant Road, Lot 2, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor driving during revocation. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
» Dawson Lee Hicks, 20, of 1236 Windy Acres, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a governmental official. He was released with a written promise to appear.
» Tracey Diane Teague, 27, of 8231 Tom Smith Ave., B, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle. She was issued a $3,000 secured bond and released.
» Kyle Lee Riddle, 26, of 4838 Cedar Pine Ave., in Morganton, was charged with felony probation violation and two counts of misdemeanor probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $16,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 23.
» Marcus Allen Rudisill, 31, of 102 Spruce St., in Granite Falls, was charged with one felony count each of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by felon and trafficking methamphetamine. He was issued a $25,000 secured bond and released.
» Markus Levar Connelly, 38, of 1220 Crescent Woods, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 16.
» Barry Lee McMahan II, 25, of 482 Joe Ross St., in Lincolnton, was charged with one felony count each of breaking or entering, common law robbery, speeding to elude arrest, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods. In addition, McMahan was charged with one misdemeanor count each of speeding, no operator’s license and two counts of misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a combined $65,000 secured bond.
» Jonathan Paul Holtsclaw, 35, of 4248 Scott Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $20,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for March 23.
» Joseph Jackson Reece, 19, of 2138 Hunterwood Drive, in Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $1,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 30.
» Morris Anthony Farinella, 52, of Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats and cruelty to animals. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for March 16.
The following charges were served on Wednesday, February 26:
» Kailen Jai Benton, 20, of 217 Morehead St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. . He was cited and released. His trial date was set for May 13.
» Brandy Powell Burhans, 42, of 110 Brookside Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor damage to personal property and second-degree trespassing. She was served with a criminal summons to appear.
» Justin Dean Chapman, 35, of 2908 Green Grove, in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, misdemeanor assault on a female and domestic criminal trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold.
» Zachary Gene Roberts, 24, of 5303 Burkemont Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 23.
» Daniel Heath Epley, 25, of 3187 Music Mountain Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female and second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for March 13.
» Tommy Allen Woody, 47, of 5288 Jenkins Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 29.
» Joshua Newell Crawley, 41, of 2502 Messer Road, in Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor violation of a school attendance law. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for March 25.
» Thomas Ray Whisnant, 34, of 1690 Devinney St., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
» Michael Steven Ellis, 34, of 1502 Union Grove Road, in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor cyberstalking. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 23.
» Arvil Lee James Morgan, 34, of 4982 Dysartsville Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of schedule I controlled substances and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $100,000 secured bond.
» Jamie Lee Waldrop, 41, of 5125 Crawley Dale St., in Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $2,000 secured bond and released. His trial date was set for March 18.
» Addison Michelle Arrue, 21, of 111 Hickory St., in Lenoir, was charged with misdemeanor speeding and possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. She was cited and released. Her trial date was set for April 17.
» Ibn-Khalil Muqtadir Abdus-Shahid, 20, of 108 Wilson St., in Lenoir, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and violating a domestic violence protection order. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold. His trial date was set for April 17.
The following charges were served on Thursday, February 27:
» Ralph William Geidel Jr., 43, of 9640 Roger Hill Road, in Connelly Springs, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor failure to apply for a new title and deliver, accept blank or open title. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for March 18.
» James Wilkie Woodard, 31, of 5641 John Reep St., in Morganton, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor assault on a female and communicating threats. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a 48 hour hold.
» Kenneth Patrick Robinson, 19, of 210 Steakhouse Road, 6, in Morganton, was charged with felony motor vehicle theft and misdemeanor probation violation. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $55,000 secured bond. His trial date was set for March 25.
» Joshua David Lyons, 38, of Morganton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear or comply and one count each of misdemeanor second-degree trespassing, injury to personal property and harassing phone calls. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $6,500 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 13.
» Austin Lee Barnette, 25, of 5150 Western Ave., in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor escape or attempt escape from a state prison. He was issued an $8,000 secured bond.
» Joel Javan Caldwell, 29, of 1620 3rd St. S.W., in Hickory, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor breaking or entering into vehicles and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
» Kenneth Darren Seegars, 50, of 2251 Hemlock Trail, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $200 secured bond. His trial date was set for April 22.
The following charges were served on Friday, February 28:
» Leah Dawn Turnmire, 27, of 1004 Falcon Court, in Hudson, was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine and felony possession of schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500,000 secured bond.
» Michele Renee Watson, 51, of 2501 N.C. 18/U.S. 64, Lot 16, in Morganton, was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine and felony possession of schedule II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $500,000 secured bond.
» Lisa Rhom Barlow, 44, of 1999 Duckworth Ave., in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under an $18,000 secured bond.
» Jacob Kelton Mauney, 36, of 1245 Bethel Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear or comply. He was issued a $1,000 cash bond and released.
» Sheilisha Shanel Fredrick, 27, of 121 Air Park Drive, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was released with a written promise to appear for a trial date set for March 25.
» Tara Marie Dellinger, 44, of 5182 Patton Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violating a school attendance law. She was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for March 25.
» Stephen Matthew Dellinger, 43, of 5182 Patton Road, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor violating a school attendance law. He was served with a criminal summons to appear for a trial date set for March 25.
» Kenneth Wayne Blevins, 57, of 8360 Macedonia Church Road, in Vale, was charged with felony taking indecent liberties with children. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $50,000 secured bond.
» Mikel Carl Kelley, 25, of 407 Katherine Lane, in Woodstock, Georgia, was charged with misdemeanor possess or consume an alcoholic beverage in the passenger area of a vehicle. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for June 9.
» Hunter Logan Moore, 27, of 795 Winding River Drive, in Lawrenceville, Georgia, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possess or consume an alcoholic beverage in the passenger area of a vehicle. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for June 10.
» Joshua Burriss Wiley, 32, of 903 Pineburr Ave. S.E., in Valdese, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of disorderly conduct, communicating threats, direct criminal contempt and resist, delay or obstructing a public officer. He was transported to the Burke County Jail. His trial date was set for March 23.
The following charges were served on Saturday, February 29:
» Garrett Austin Lilly, 24, of 3886 Jay Bird Lane, in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. He was cited and released. His trial date was set for March 24.
» Evendi Ortiz Velasquez, 37, of 105 Morgan Drive, Apt. A, in Morganton, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, failure to report an accident, no operator’s license and hit and run with property damage. He was granted a custody release and a trial date was set for March 18.
